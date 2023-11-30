Best professions in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To get the most out of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you’ll need a profession. Professions have always been great money-making methods, PvP enhancers, and a means to craft the best armor and weapons.

WoW SoD will focus on WoW Classic recipes, so many veteran players will already know what to expect. That said, Blizzard has been hard at work tweaking each profession to make sure they all feel familiar yet new. If you’re not sure which professions to choose, this guide will help you pick the right ones for WoW SoD.

Best profession for PvP in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Engineering

If you want to dominate PvP matches and get unique items, this is the profession for you. Engineering has never been a great money-maker, but it’s also never been a boring profession. As an Engineer, you’ll be able to craft bombs, grenades, explosives, and other devices, which will give you a huge advantage in PvP. Only Engineers are able to throw bombs and use them, so don’t think you can just buy them off the Auction House.

Engineers also get nice gear pieces exclusive to their profession, plus a few fun items, like the Goblin Jumper cables, which can sometimes revive a dead character.

Best Profession for gearing up in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Blacksmithing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tailoring

If you’re a Mage, a Priest, or Warlock, tailoring is a great profession to have. Not only can you craft some best-in-slot items for your class, but you can also make and sell bags that everyone in the game needs. Unlike most professions in WoW, tailoring doesn’t really benefit from other gathering professions since you can find most of your materials by killing enemies.

Leatherworking

Hunters, Rogues, Druids, and Shamans will benefit from this profession. With Leatherworking, you can make some nice leather armor and even a few best-in-slot items for the first phase of Season of Discovery. Also, if you’re going to take Skinning to go with Leatherworking, make sure you have the stomach to skin all those animals. Hunters can also get faster firing speed by equipping Quivers only leatherworkers can make.

Blacksmithing

Warriors and Paladins are going to need this one. Blacksmithing provides you with awesome weapons and armor. There are even brand-new armor sets in Season of Discovery that will only be relevant during the first season. Naturally, you’re going to need a lot of ore to craft all those armor pieces, so consider taking Mining as a gathering profession.

While Blacksmithing itself isn’t the best money-making profession, it will be a great boon if you want the best mail armor (and plate in later seasons).

Best money-making profession in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

WoW Classic Market. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enchanting

Enchanting is a pain to level up but very profitable. After you raise your enchanting to a high enough level, you can start selling enchants to other players (everyone needs them), and sell excess materials. If you play the auction house right, you can even buy low-level green items, turn them into enchanting materials, and start rolling in gold.

You can also earn an absolute fortune selling wands to casters. There’s so much money to be made with enchanting it should be illegal.

Alchemy

Alchemy will be one of the most profitable professions when WoW SoD starts, and it’s only going to get better with each new season. Why? Because everyone in WoW needs potions, especially in the Classic era. Whether they’re health, mana, or stat-boosting potions, everyone needs them, and everyone will pay good gold for them. Combine this with Herbalism for good measure, and you’ve got a powerful money-making character.

Don’t forget about secondary professions

Don’t neglect your secondary professions while you are busy leveling up your main ones. First Aid is easy to level and worth having unless you’re a healer, so there’s no reason not to level it, too.

Fishing can get boring, but the fish you catch can save you a lot of money for cooking recipes.

Speaking of which, level up your cooking skill. The reason everyone can learn cooking is because everyone needs it. Cook your own food in WoW, get buffs, and gather the materials yourself. It’s not difficult, and it can give a substantial boost.