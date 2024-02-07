Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: Where to buy First Aid skill books in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The First Aid profession gets a little more complicated in SoD phase two.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 01:35 pm
A house next to a lake and two humans around it
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re leveling First Aid in World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery (SoD), you’ll notice the next phase of content requires you to do things a little differently to learn recipes for new bandages. 

Recommended Videos

In phase two of WoW Classic SoD, the two main bandages you’re going to be crafting and using as a First Aid expert are Heavy Silk Bandages and Mageweave Bandages. But the recipes for these two bandage types are not found in your typical First Aid trainers, and instead, need to be purchased from specific vendors out in the world. Depending on your faction, Horde and Alliance players will need to seek out different vendors to learn the recipes for Heavy Silk Bandages and Mageweave Bandages.

The manual to learn Heavy Silk Bandages requires a First Aid skill of 180, while the manual to learn Mageweave Bandages requires a First Aid skill of 210. Both manuals can be purchased for less than one gold. Here’s where you can find them

WoW SoD: How to train Mageweave Bandage and Heavy Silk Bandage

An overhead view of the Arathi Highlands in WoW via the view of a flight path.
Arathi Highlands is where Alliance players can continue leveling First Aid in SoD phase two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the manuals for Mageweave and Heavy Silk Bandages, Alliance players will need to track down Deneb Walker, a human vendor who can be found at Stromgarde Keep in the Arathi Highlands. Among many other goods, Walker sells the manuals needed for Mageweave bandages and Heavy Silk Bandages. Once inside Stromgarde Keep in the southwestern Arathi Highlands, head to coordinates [27, 59] to find Deneb Walker. Be careful when traversing the area, though, because Stromgarde Keep is notoriously home to elite mobs.

Horde players will have a marginally easier time tracking down these two manuals as they only have to head into Dustwallow Marsh, which is right next to the early-game leveling zone of the Barrens. The NPC who sells the Mageweave and Heavy Silk Bandage manuals to Horde players is called Balai Lok’Wein and can be found in Brackenwall Village at coordinates [36, 30].

The maximum skill level for the First Aid profession in phase two of WoW Season of Discovery will be 225, and these two manuals will be key components in helping you reach that level.

Author

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.