How to train and level First Aid in WoW Classic

First Aid is arguably the most versatile and useful profession in WoW Classic—especially for Hardcore players.

First Aid is the art of creating bandages and remedies in World of Warcraft. This secondary profession is among the most valuable in the game, particularly because anybody can use it.

Pretty much every class in the game will find a use for First Aid, especially because there are no penalties or trade-offs that you have to make with First Aid in regard to your other professions. You can safely learn First Aid without having to sacrifice any other profession slots.

The First Aid profession in WoW is extremely valuable as the bandages you create will often have a use in combat, and the additional art of creating and crafting anti-venom is useful for players who find themselves getting poisoned with no remedy.

First Aid is also one of the easiest professions to train and grind in WoW Classic. While other professions in the game require frequent trips back to major cities and multiple visits to the Auction House, First Aid can almost be done entirely passively as the cloth you get from enemies out in the world can be transformed into bandages with no extra steps. Getting a quick heal by way of First Aid is one of the easiest ways to keep yourself alive in WoW Classic, making the profession a must-have for all players.

Here’s how to train First Aid in WoW Classic, all the way up to its maximum skill level of 300.

Which classes should train First Aid in WoW Classic?

First Aid has genuine uses for every class in the game. Almost everyone will be able to find time to apply bandages to themselves either in between pulls or even in the heat of combat itself. Plus, since First Aid is a secondary profession, it won’t take up a slot in your main two professions—whichever ones you choose. This means First Aid is available to everyone with no penalty, so you should definitely take advantage of it.

Still, there are certain classes that First Aid is going to be more useful on. In my time playing Classic WoW, I’ve found that Rogues, Mages, and Warriors—classes that don’t have as many (or any) self-healing spells as others do—will benefit the most from First Aid.

Horde First Aid trainers in WoW Classic

Every class in WoW Classic has a use for First Aid. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Below, you’ll find a table detailing the names and locations of the six Horde First Aid trainers who can assist you in getting your first 150 skill points in the profession.

First Aid trainer name Location Arnok Valley of Spirits, Orgrimmar Rawrk Razor Hill, Durotar Mary Edras Rogues’ Quarter, Undercity Nurse Neela Brill, Tirisfal Glades Vira Younghoof Bloodhoof Village, Mulgore Pand Stonebinder Thunder Bluff, Mulgore

Alliance First Aid trainers in WoW Classic

Nissa Firestone is a convenient First Aid trainer next to the Great Forge in Ironforge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Alliance also has six First Aid trainers scattered throughout starting zones and major cities. Here’s where to find them.

First Aid trainer name Location Thamner Pol Kharanos, Dun Morogh Nissa Firestone Great Forge, Ironforge Shaina Fuller Cathedral of Light, Stormwind Michelle Belle Lion’s Pride Inn, Elwynn Forest Fremal Doohickey Menethil Harbor, Wetlands Byancie Dolanaar, Teldrassil

How to learn Expert First Aid in WoW Classic

Once you earn 150 skill points in First Aid, you’re going to need to get the second half of the total points unlocked by interacting with sources that aren’t traditional First Aid trainers. After you max out your First Aid skill at 150, you’ll need to purchase a book called “Expert First Aid – Under Wraps,” and only after you read that book will you be able to unlock the next 75 points in your First Aid journey.

The Expert First Aid book is sold by two different NPCs in the world, and you’ll need to go to the one that’s associated with your faction. Horde players will want to see Balai Lok’Wein in Brackenwall Village in Dustwallow Marsh, while Alliance players will need to buy it from Deneb Walker in Stromgarde Keep in the Arathi Highlands. Walker and Lok’Wein also sell books that allow you to learn the recipes for Mageweave Bandages and Heavy Silk Bandages, which will be two of the main recipes that you’ll be crafting en route to First Aid level 225.

How to unlock Artisan First Aid in WoW Classic

After leveling your First Aid to 225, you’ll need to get the ability to train Artisan First Aid. This can only be done by way of a special faction-specific quest chain that requires you to speak with a unique trainer. Horde players will want to begin the quest chain with Arnok in Ogrimmar, and Alliance players will start it with Nissa Firestone in Ironforge. Both quest givers will point you in the direction of your Artisan First Aid trainer.

You must be level 35 and have 225 points in your First Aid skill to train Artisan First Aid. After meeting these requirements and completing the quest chain, you can begin maxing out your First Aid profession.

How to quickly level First Aid in WoW Classic

The fastest way to level First Aid is by stockpiling cloth and creating bandages whenever possible. If you’re someone who runs through food supplies relatively quickly, bandages can be a great alternative to healing up in between fights. Plus, with how much cloth you’re going to get from humanoid mobs out in the wild, you’ll have tons of linen and wool in the early game that will allow you to level up your First Aid skill with ease. Be sure to not vendor off any of your Linen Cloth or Wool Cloth early on as these two key reagents are going to be the lifeblood of your First Aid leveling journey.

