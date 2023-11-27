How to get to Arathi Highlands in WoW Classic

The Arathi Highlands are one of the most easily recognizable mid-game zones in World of Warcraft. Beyond being home to the legendary Arathi Basin battleground, the Arathi Highlands are a great questing zone for players looking to grind through their 20s and 30s.

The Arathi Highlands are relatively large, with the zone being home to endless clusters of mobs to farm, as well as some of the most experience-rich elite quests in the game down in the Stromgarde Keep subzone. If you’re looking to earn reliable experience while getting away from some of the more densely populated zones in the same leveling bracket (such as Stranglethorn Vale), Arathi is the place for you.

Thankfully, getting there is extremely easy and straightforward regardless of your faction. Here’s how to reach the Arathi Highlands in WoW Classic.

How to get to Arathi Highlands as Alliance

Although both factions vie for control over Arathi, it’s easier for the Alliance to get here. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After finishing up your questing experience in the Wetlands, Alliance players can head right into the Arathi Highlands via the northern path that leads straight into the zone. Follow the main road through the Wetlands and turn north toward Dun Algaz. Once you pass the Dark Iron Dwarf camps in the northern portion of that zone, you can cross the bridge known as the Thandol Span for quick entry into the Arathi Highlands. Continue heading north/northwest along the road until you reach Arathi’s main Alliance questing hub, Refuge Pointe.

How to get to Arathi as a Horde player in Classic WoW

Arathi Highlands is a natural progression zone for most players on the Horde side of the faction split. After finishing up in the Hillsbrad Foothills, you can start to do some of the content over in Arathi. To get there, head east out of Hillsbrad and through Thoradin’s Wall, the massive divider that separates the two zones. You’ll need to go through the length of the zone to get to the Horde’s questing hub, Hammerfall, which is located in the far northeast corner of the Highlands. While Arathi is usually regarded as more of an Alliance zone than a Horde one, it’s still worth heading there if you’re someone who is biased to the Eastern Kingdoms’ leveling path over Kalimdor’s.