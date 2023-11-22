How to start and complete Digging through the Ooze in WoW Classic

Digging through the Ooze is a relatively infamous WoW Classic quest, largely due to how random the drop rate for its objective, Sida’s Bag, can be.

Unfortunately, there are no cheat codes or easy workarounds when it comes to this quest. You’ll have to head out into the Wetlands and do whatever you can to take down as many oozes as you need before Sida’s Bag eventually drops for you. This quest is definitely frustrating, but on the bright side, you’re likely to gain a ton of experience points just from killing oozes over and over again.

Here’s where you can find Sida’s Bag and complete Digging through the Ooze in WoW Classic.

How to get Sida’s Bag in WoW Classic

Menethil Harbor is the biggest questing hub in the Wetlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Digging through the Ooze is started by speaking with Sida, a dwarf woman in Menethil Harbor in the Wetlands. Since Horde players cannot enter this zone, that means this quest is meant for Alliance players only. You must be at least level 19 to start it.

Sida will task you with finding her missing bag, which has been gobbled up by one of the oozes in the Wetlands. Naturally, she doesn’t know which ooze it was, so you’re going to have to get lucky with the drop chance to effectively complete this quest.

Sida’s Bag drops off Black Oozes and Monstrous Oozes throughout the Wetlands. Although these monsters can be found in various pockets across the zone, we believe the best farming spot can be found along the main river that runs through the Wetlands, just northeast of Thelgen Rock. Plenty of Black Oozes can be farmed near coordinates [62,46] and also at Ironbeard’s Tomb near coordinates [45, 27].

The drop chance for Sida’s Bag is completely and totally random. I’ve personally done this quest almost a dozen times throughout my WoW career, and each experience I’ve had with Digging through the Ooze has been different than the previous one. Most recently, Sida’s Bag dropped for me after killing just two Black Oozes. But I’ve had experiences in the past where I needed to kill upwards of two dozen oozes to get the bag.

There’s no way to circumvent the luck factor involved in this quest, but if you head to some of the most efficient farming spots where the oozes are most prominent, you’ll increase your chances of getting it done in a timely manner.