WoW SoD: How and where to farm Silk Cloth in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's the most valuable cloth you can realistically get in phase one of SoD.

Silk Cloth is one of the foundational reagents for Tailoring recipes in the mid-section of WoW Classic.

In the Season of Discovery, Silk Cloth is an extremely valuable crafting material that’s used for some of the best endgame items, so you’ll definitely want to stock up on it—regardless of whether you’re using it to craft gear or sell on the Auction House.

Many of the recipes you’ll encounter at level 125 Tailoring in Season of Discovery will require you to have some Silk Cloth to your name. It’s among the most valuable commodities during Season of Discovery, and it will definitely take a skilled farmer to go out into the world and brave whatever relatively high-level mobs are out there that might drop the material.

Best Silk Cloth farming spots in WoW SoD

The Centaur camps in Thousand Needles are the best level-appropriate place to farm Silk Cloth in phase one of SoD. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best locations to farm Silk Cloth aren’t going to be encountered until the endgame of phase one during the Season of Discovery. You’re going to start encountering SIlk Cloth farms at level 25, and only around that level will you start to effectively find spots around the world that yield Silk Cloth at an acceptable rate. Since the Season of Discovery only allows players to go up to level 25 during its first phase, some of the open-world areas that are rich in Silk Cloth could be a bit tough to traverse.

The best general area where Silk Cloth farming is possible is in the Thousand Needles in southern Kalimdor. This zone has plenty of mobs between levels 23 and 29 that are farmable during the first level-banded endgame of the Season of Discovery. We recommend the Galak Scouts and Galak Wranglers in the northern section of the zone around coordinates [49, 41] as they drop the most Silk Cloth consistently.

You can get to Thousand Needles via the nearby zones of Dustwallow Marsh (which is easily accessible by the Alliance) or the Barrens (more convenient for the Horde).

Alternative farms in the open world include Syndicate mobs in the southeastern corner of the Hillsbrad Foothills, Venture Co. Goblins in the middle of Stranglethorn Vale, and Boulderfist Ogres in the Alterac Mountains, although those farms might be admittedly tough to extract Silk Cloth from effectively without having strong gear or, at the very least, an increased level cap.

Can you farm Silk Cloth in dungeons during phase one of SoD?

Dungeons are a relatively effective place to farm Silk Cloth in SoD, with many of the high-end instances in phase one yielding solid stacks of cloth. We recommend running dungeons like the Stockade, Razorfen Kraul, and Scarlet Monastery during this phase to get Silk Cloth at a reasonably fast rate, although the level of difficulty in those dungeons in phase one could outweigh the benefits.