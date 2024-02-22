WoW SoD: How to get Mildly-Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Mildy-Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion is an item brought back for World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. This item is heavily tied to the re-designed Gnomeregan instance, so be sure to hit max level first.

Recommended Videos

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two re-imagined Gnomeregan as a ten-person raid rather than the traditional dungeon style. Bosses are harder, but the loot is much better. If you are trying to find the Mildly-irradiated Rejuvenation Potion in phase two, here’s what you need to know.

Where to get the Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion in WoW SoD

You can craft the Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery by farming Gnomeregan for materials. To craft this potion, you need to be at least Alchemy level 225. Below are all the reagents that you will need:

x1 Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution

x1 Minor Rejuvenation Potion

x3 Gnomeregan Fallout

x5 Crystal Vial

The Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution is by far the hardest thing on this list to find. Gnomeregan Fallout is a very common item to drop from trash mobs in the instance, while both Crystal Vials and Minor Rejuvenation Potions are purchased in all major cities or at an Auction House.

The Clean Zone is where you can find Salvagematic 900. Image via Blizzard

You can find Gnomeregan in the Dwarf and Gnome starting zone, Dun Morogh, in the Eastern Kingdoms. Once inside, you need to find Grime-Encrusted Salvage. This is a miscellaneous item that drops from almost anything in the raid, however STX-type mobs are the best source.

With the Grime-Encrusted Salvage, you can then interact with the Salvagematic 9000 found inside the raid. This mechanical quest giver is found between the third and fourth bosses of the instance, and just after defeating Ziri. Feed your Grime-Encrusted Salvage into the machine and you will then receive a Box of Gnomeregan Salvage.

This part of the process is entirely RNG, so be sure to have multiple pieces of Grime-Encrusted Salvage ready to go. You want to get the Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution to create your potion, however, this is just one of six possible items that could drop. After you gather all the necessary reagents, you can finally craft your potion.

Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion in WoW SoD, explained

The Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion is a useful item that importantly does not share a cooldown timer with any other potion in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. When used, this potion restores 262 to 438 total mana alongside 340 to 460 health.

The potion also adds to your offensive ability, as your damage done by spells increases by 35 percent for 20 seconds. For all DPS spellcasters in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, this easily ranks among the best potions in the game.