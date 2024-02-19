WoW SoD: How to get Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution is an alchemy profession item introduced in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. Like many other new items, Runes, or quests, this reagent is tied to the re-designed Gnomeregan instance.

The Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution is used in high-level alchemy recipes such as Insulating Ginodine or the Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion. Before you can craft these two powerful potions though, you’re going to need to delve into the ruined Gnomish capital to get your hands on this specific crate.

Without proper knowledge of the instance or item, this can be a difficult item to find. If you are trying to get the Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, this is what you’ll need to do.

Where to get Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution in WoW SoD

Time for a trip to the Eastern Kingdoms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution by getting the Box of Gnomeregan Salvage from The Salvagematic 9000. This can only be done in the 10-person Gnomeregan instance in the northern part of Dun Morogh (24,40), found in the Eastern Kingdoms.

This mechanical quest giver is found in the Clean Zone shortly after the third boss and before the fourth major room in the dungeon. After dealing with Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket, you can interact with the machine.

You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To get the Box of Gnomeregan Salvage, you need to feed The Salvagematic 9000 Grime-Encrusted Salvage. While you can get this item from The Salvagematic 9000, you can find it much easier from many mobs inside Gnomeregan. STX-type mobs, troggs, and even the bosses can all drop this specific item.

You can then exchange your Grime-Encrusted Salvage for a Box of Gnomeregan Salvage. Click on this item to open the box and get your items. You should note the Crate of Tainted Gniodine is only one of six possible pieces of loot. Below are all the items you can get from the Box of Gnomeregan Salvage and the associated profession:

Troggs and STX units are great sources for Grime-Encruted Salvage. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Irradiated Leather Scraps (Leatherworking)

Unstable Microfilament (Tailor)

Random Pile of Parts (Trash)

Pile of Tarnished Gears (Engineering)

Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution (Alchemy)

Reflective Scrapmetal (Blacksmith)

Don’t get discouraged if it does not drop your first time, as the Gniodine Solution has a very low drop rate. After running Gnomeregan multiple times, I have yet to get a fortunate drop.

Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution in WoW SoD, explained

The Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution is an Alchemy item that you can get from the 10-person Gnomeregan instance in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. This is a useful reagent currently used to make two potions:

Insulating Gniodine

Mildly Irradiated Rejuvenation Potion

Although the Gniodine Solution does not make many potions, the entire Gnomeregan dungeon is a great source for finding reagents. It is entirely possible that we could see more recipes and items added later, similar to Void-touched items in phase one.