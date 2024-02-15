WoW SoD: All Gnomeregan quests in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gnomeregan is an original World of Warcraft Classic five-person dungeon that has been reworked into a full raid instance. Whether it be from boss drops or quest rewards, Gnomeregan is the source of the best loot in phase two.

Recommended Videos

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Gnomeregan is a level 40 raid for 10-person groups. There are six total bosses in this raid instance, starting with Grubbis and eventually ending with Mekgineer Thermaplugg.

Before you jump into this re-worked dungeon, you might want to see what quests you should pick up to maximize your time in this challenging raid.

How to get to Gnomeregan in WoW SoD

Gnomeregan has reopened as a ten person instance. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Gnomeregan is an end game 10-person raid in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. You can find the entrance to Gnomeregan in Dun Morogh, the starting zone for Gnome and Dwarf characters, in the northwestern corner of the region. For Alliance players, this is an incredibly easy instance to get to. The simplest way to get to this location if you are in the Eastern Kingdoms is to take the tram underneath Stormwind in the Dwarven District and then travel to the western part of the zone.

You can find this end game dungeon in the starting zone Dun Morogh. You can find this end game dungeon in the starting zone Dun Morogh. You can find this end game dungeon in the starting zone Dun Morogh.

For Horde players, you need to start the Rig Wars quest from the NPC Nogg in Orgrimmar. From here you need to visit Scooty in Booty Bay, found in the Stranglethorn Vale region to accept the follow up Gnomer-goooone! quest. Once you get the Goblin Transponder to complete the quest, you will be at the entrance to the instance.

All Gnomeregan Quests in WoW SoD