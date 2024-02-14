WoW SoD: When does Gnomeregan reset in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The second phase of Season of Discovery is upon us, and with it, players can enter the former Gnome capital city of Gnomeregan to experience the new raid. The underground city has been taken over by Troggs and tainted with betrayal, and new challenges (and loot) lie in store.

Those who played WoW Classic will recognize Gnomeregan as a level 29 to 38 five-player dungeon. Now, it’s been transformed into a 10-player raid in WoW Season of Discovery phase two designed for level 40 players. It will probably take you a while to hit max level in phase two, so you might be wondering when the Gnomeregan raid resets. Here’s all the information you need.

When does Gnomeregan reset in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Revisit the former Gnome capital. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gnomeregan resets once a week for the first two weeks after launch. The first reset happened on Feb. 13, and the second reset will be on Feb. 20. After the second lockout, Gnomeregan will reset every three days, starting Feb. 23.

You can check which instances your character is saved to by following these steps: