WoW SoD: When does Gnomeregan reset in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Gnomeregan is off to a slow start.
Nádia Linhares
Published: Feb 14, 2024 08:19 am
Two Gnomes running from Gnomeregan
The second phase of Season of Discovery is upon us, and with it, players can enter the former Gnome capital city of Gnomeregan to experience the new raid. The underground city has been taken over by Troggs and tainted with betrayal, and new challenges (and loot) lie in store.

Those who played WoW Classic will recognize Gnomeregan as a level 29 to 38 five-player dungeon. Now, it’s been transformed into a 10-player raid in WoW Season of Discovery phase two designed for level 40 players. It will probably take you a while to hit max level in phase two, so you might be wondering when the Gnomeregan raid resets. Here’s all the information you need.

When does Gnomeregan reset in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Screenshot of area in front of the Gnomeregan dungeon in WoW.
Revisit the former Gnome capital. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gnomeregan resets once a week for the first two weeks after launch. The first reset happened on Feb. 13, and the second reset will be on Feb. 20. After the second lockout, Gnomeregan will reset every three days, starting Feb. 23.

You can check which instances your character is saved to by following these steps:

  • View the Social panel by pressing O on your keyboard.
  • Navigate to the Raid tab.
  • Select Raid Info.
  • If you’re saved to Gnomeregan, you’ll see how long is left until the lockout lifts.
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.