WoW SoD: How to prepare for WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 2

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two releases on Feb. 8. If you don’t want to hear Illidan’s voice in your head, saying, “You’re not prepared,” then complete the check list we’ve prepared for you.

Whether you’re a dad gamer or hardcore raider, it’s best to prepare all your characters for phase two, especially if you want to immediately jump into fresh content. In phase two, leveling from 25 to 40 will definitely take you more time, and Blizzard has made sure to add a bunch of unique items to Season of Discovery. It’s quite annoying when you leave loose ends behind you, and you have to go back to old zones while everyone else is having the time of their lives in Stranglethorn Vale. So, here is how to prepare for WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

How to prepare for WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two

The to-do list to prepare your character for Season of Discovery is quite long, but you have probably completed some of these things while simply playing the game. Ideally, you will complete this entire check list and enter phase two with a smile on your face.

Level up characters up to level 25

Bring all your characters up to speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first and the most important thing on this to-do list is to level up all characters you plan on playing to level 25. This includes your main and any other alt you want to play. You will have a head start by having all characters at level 25, and you don’t have to waste time running old dungeons. Once phase two launches, you will get experience bonus from level one to 25, but you don’t want to be stuck in the Barrens while your friends are in Stranglethorn Vale.

Level up your professions to 150

There are plenty of new recipes in phase two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Profession cap in phase one was 150, and you definitely want to bring all your characters up to speed. There are a ton of profession changes in phase two, including new materials and recipes, and a level cap increase, and you want to start gathering those as soon as possible. Professions are a great source of gold, especially when phases just drop because the demand is high. So, if you get your hands early on a valuable recipe or rare crafting materials, you can make a fortune.

Level up your weapon skills

You want to be ready for PvP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leveling up weapon skills in WoW Classic is quite boring because you can’t hit enemies and deal less damage, making killing a single tiger feel like a raid boss—but it’s necessary. So, buy the cheapest sword or mace from the auction house (if you’re not already using one), and go outside of Stormwind or Orgrimmar and level your weapon skills up on those low-level mobs. This shouldn’t take you long (half an hour tops if starting from level one).

Gear up all your characters

Clear Blackfathom Depths as many times as you can. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You’ve probably cleared Blackfathom Depths numerous times during phase one, but I have to remind you that having best-in-slot gear is quite important. This will help you take down mobs while leveling and give you an edge when fighting players in Stranglethorn Vale and Hillsbrad Foothills. The next big PvP event akin to Battle for Ashenvale is in Stranglethorn Vale, the zone already well-known as the huge open-world battleground, and players will be ever more keen on killing you on sight. So, your best bet to survive in this hostile jungle is to have great gear and defeat players of the opposing faction before they get you.

Unlock flight points

Take a walk now and save time later. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to move from one zone to another much faster than other players, I recommend running now to places like Hillsbrad Foothills, Stranglethorn Vale, Thousand Needles, and Dustwallow Marsh, and picking up flight paths. That way, you won’t waste any time running with herds of players, and you can arrive like a gentleman, set your Hearthstone, pick up quests, and immediately start questing.