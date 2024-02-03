Category:
WoW SoD: How to get the experience buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

We accept this buff offering for the players.
Published: Feb 3, 2024 12:10 am
The Greench in Alterac Mountains for the WoW Classic SoD Winter Veil quest
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You finally decided to get in on some World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery action with your squad. However, a solo grind to level up will be in order first. An experience buff helps you fast-forward this process, and Blizzard has a treat for you.

Catching up with friends is one of my least favorite experiences in an MMORPG. Completing beginner quests while they talk about raids and dungeons can get old quickly, so any help is appreciated when it comes to leveling quickly in WoW Classic SoD.

Where to get the experience buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

A Dwarf Paladin fishing
Screenshot by Dot Esports

All players below level 25 will automatically receive a 50 percent experience buff in WoW Classic SoD Phase TwoThe Blackfathom Deeps dungeon will also reward players with more experience upon completion during this time. The World Buff associated with this dungeon will remain available until level 39.

Waylaid Supplies’s experience rewards will be increasing, too, but Blizzard hasn’t disclosed numbers in this regard. The three experience initiatives will make WoW Classic SoD Phase Two the perfect time to invite friends back to the game.

Not only will these bonuses help players catch up, but they’ll also be useful for players who are looking to create alternative characters. If you’re considering inviting a friend back to the game, you can tag along to their journey by creating an alt.

The Phase Two experience buff will go live on Feb. 8, and there are other crucial changes that players want to see in the patch. With alt creation becoming popular again, I’d like to see instant mailing between alts returns since waiting 60 minutes for a mail delivery doesn’t cut it anymore.

Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.