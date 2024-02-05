Where is the Orgrimmar Embassy in World of Warcraft?

The first step into acquiring some of the allied races for the Horde faction in World of Warcraft is to visit the Orgrimmar Embassy. There, you’ll be able to interact with faction representatives from each of the allied races and begin your journey toward unlocking them for yourself.

Recommended Videos

Allied races were first introduced to World of Warcraft during the Battle for Azeroth expansion back in 2018. But recently, during Dragonflight, Blizzard made it so that allied races became much easier to unlock. You no longer have to grind reputation and content from BfA to add allied races to your collection in the current version of the game. With this in mind, there is far less backtracking to be done, and now, you only have to complete a short quest line for each of the allied races to add them to your character creation screen.

Here’s where to find the Orgrimmar Embassy in WoW and how to unlock the Horde’s allied races.

Orgrimmar Embassy location and coordinates in WoW

To unlock the Horde allied races, you have to visit the Orgrimmar Embassy, which is appropriately located in Orgrimmar. Additionally, you must be level 40 to unlock all of World of Warcraft‘s allied races. If you head to the embassy before you reach level 40, you won’t be able to interact with any of the NPCs that give you access to the allied races.

The Orgrimmar Embassy is located at coordinates [39, 80] in Orgrimmar, just south of the Valley of Spirits. There, you’ll meet with Ji Firepaw, who will give you a quest to interact with all of the banners for each of the allied races, which are located directly behind him in the embassy. After learning about each of the allied races, you’ll have to venture out into the world to recruit their leaders into the Horde and add them to your account’s collection.

The Orgrimmar Embassy is home to each of the Horde’s allies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each of the allied races you’ll be recruiting into the Horde have their own individual quests attached to them that take place in their home regions. For example, the quest line to recruit the Zandalari Trolls will have you head to Zuldazar, while the quests to bring the Highmountain Tauren into the fold will take you to the Broken Isles.

Blizzard has been relatively quiet when it comes to future allied races, although we expect their ranks to make an appearance in the Orgrimmar Embassy as well whenever they get added to the game.