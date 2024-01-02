WoW SoD: How to get a Shard of the Void in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Shard of the Void is an essential item in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery needed to craft a BiS item for each of the respective crafting professions. Getting this item can be a long process, though the reward is well worth your effort.

Void-Touched Armaments are the rarest items in Season of Discovery, with each requiring proficiency in a profession and various other pre-requisite conditions. If you are trying to the Shard of the Void to unlock this powerful gear, here is what you need to know.

What to do before getting the Shard of the Void in WoW SoD

You quest starts in the newly transformed Ashenvale region | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Shard of the Void, you need to complete four other steps first. First, you need to find the Dead Twilight Cultist in Ashenvale. Only start this quest once you have reached max level and have obtained 100/150 Skill in Leatherworking, Blacksmithing, or Tailoring. Bring an Elixir of Coalesced Regret to the body to unlock unique dialog to start this quest.

After this, head into BFD and interact with the corpse of Old Serra’kis to pick up a Handful of Shifting Scales. Then, collect the following reagents listed below and visit N’ora Anyheart in Ratchet on the Barrens:

x40 Strange Dust

x5 Greater Magic Essence

x2 Small Glimmering Shard

Five Gold

Then, you can return to BFD with a Shifting Scale Talisman and find a new area under Kelris’ Sanctum to pickup an item called The Box. Now, you are ready to get a Shard of the Void.

How to get a Shard of the Void in WoW SoD

The Mountains of the Hillsbrad Foothills hide the final part of this puzzle | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Shard of the Void, you need to then journey to Hillsbrad Foothills with The Box in your inventory. Depending on your faction, you can speak with either Ardelle Dralta or Brave Stonetorch and travel up the mountains to the east until you reach Ravenholdt guards by a cave.

Once at this landmark, turn west and travel alongside the mountain until you see a large, crystal-like prism hidden in the mountains. Go beside the prism and right click on The Box to destroy it, and a Shard of the Void will appear in your inventory.

What are the Void-Touched Armaments in WoW SoD?

Once The Box has been destroyed by the prism and you have a Shard of the Void, a Shadowy Figure will spawn near your location. You can speak with this NPC to learn one of the Void-Touched Recipes. Below is each current Void-Touched recipe, its corresponding profession, and the unique effects of the items.