WoW SoD: How to get Low-Background Truesilver Plates in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery re-imagined the Gnomish dungeon of Gnomeregan as a 10-man instance with harder bosses and better loot. The Low-Background Truesilver Plates are an essential part of obtaining the best gear in Gnomeregan.

While in World of Warcraft Classic SoD you can find upgrades often through looting enemies, bosses, and completing quests, the end game best-in-slot gear is often made via crafted materials. This is the case for phase two as Gnomeregan harbors the best loot in the game—although it is not easily obtained.

If you want to get incredibly powerful gear such as the Rad-Resistant Scale Hood or Reflective Truesilver Braincage, then you first need to find Low-Background Truesilver Plates.

Where to get Low-Background Truesilver Plates in WoW SoD

You don’t need to get too far into Gnomeregan before running into Ziri. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can get Low-Background Truesilver Plates from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in WoW SoD. This NPC is found within the 10-person Gnomeregan instance between the third and fourth boss of the game.

Ziri’s location, also known as The Clean Zone, is a great place to pick up tons of optional quests and profession recipes. I highly recommend that you make the most use of Ziri as she is the most valuable NPC in the entire phase so far.

Ziri and the Salvagematic 9000! can be found in The Clean Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Low-Background Truesilver Plate Plans will set you back around 20 silver. Given this is a reagent and not a full crafting item, this costs significantly less than some of Ziri’s other items. Now that you have the plan, it’s time to craft.

How to craft Low-Background Truesilver Plates

Low-Background Truesilver Plates are a reagent for Blacksmiths that require a level 200 in the profession to craft. To make this rare reagent, you only need two items: Truesilver Bar and five Reflective Scrapmetal.

You can get Truesilver Bars by mining and smelting Truesilver Ore. Truesilver Ore is most often found in the Badlands and in random chests. You can get Reflective Scrapmetal from the Salvagematic 9000! found in The Clean Room next to Ziri. To get this machine to work, you will need to gather Grime-Encrusted Salvage from mobs inside the same instance.

These are a few areas where I’ve managed to find Truesilver Ore in the Badlands, though I’d advise caution in this dangerous region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of course, you can always try your luck in the Auction House to obtain these relatively simple reagents. This is an extremely convenient way to get the necessary materials, although I would urge you away from this path as these items are often very overpriced.

What are Low-Background Truesilver Plates used for in WoW SoD?

Low-Background Truesilver Plates are used to craft five items in WoW SoD. These are overwhelming Plate armor meant for tanks or plate-wearing DPS characters. Below are all the recipes that require your newly acquired plates: