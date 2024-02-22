WoW SoD: How to get Rad-Resistant Scale Hood in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Rad-resistant Scale Hood is one of the best in slot items for Paladins in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Like many other end-game items in phase two, you must venture into Gnomeregan to begin your hunt.

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, Gnomeregan has been reworked into a 10-person raid instance instead of the normal dungeon. While the layout remains the same, bosses are stronger, and loot is much better.

The best items you can get from Gnomeregan are not direct item drops. Instead, they’re blueprints or reagents you can use for crafting. This is the case of the Rad-Resistant Scale Hood.

Where to get the Rad-Resistant Scale Hood Pattern in WoW SoD

Before you can craft the Rad-Resistant Scale Hood, get the pattern. Much like plans or blueprints, a pattern is a design for Leatherworkers that allows you to create the item. You need at least a level 225 Leatherworking skill to craft it yourself, but anyone can pick up this pattern.

You can find the Ziri in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The Rad-Resistant Scale Hood pattern drops from Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in Gnomeregan. This boss is located between the third and fourth bosses in the instance. It’s right beside the Salvagematic 9000, which can be used to craft other important reagents.

How to craft the Rad-Resistant Scale Hood in WoW SoD

You need to gather four total items to craft the Rad-Resistant Scale Hood. Below is everything you need and where you can find or purchase these items:

Low-Background Truesilver Plates

x5 Cured Thick Hide

x5 Faintly Glowing Leather

Insulating Gniodine

The Low-Background Truesilver Plate, Insulating Gniodine, and Faintly Glowing Leather are difficult items to obtain because many require different professions to craft. You can loot the Low-Background Truesilver Plate plan off of Ziri as well. You need a Blacksmith, five reflective Scrapmetal, and Truesilver Bars to craft this. You can find these either off Gnomeregan trash mobs or in the Auction House.

Mobs such as Troggs or STX units. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To get Insulating Gniodine, get the Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution from the Salvagematic 9000. To do this, collect Grime-Encrusted Salvage from trash mobs around Gnomeregan. The Salvagematic 9000 is entirely dependent on RNG, giving you one of six items. Don’t get too discouraged if it takes a while to pull the Crate of Tainted Gniodine Solution.

Cured Thick Hide is a common Leatherworking item that can be made from Thick Hide and Deeprock Salt. Finally, you can get Faintly Glowing Leather from the Auction House or return to Ziri to farm this third pattern. Since you need five stacks, I highly recommend purchasing this reagent instead of grinding itout.