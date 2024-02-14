Category:
WoW SoD: How to get Faintly Glowing Leather in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's used for crafting Epic-quality items.
Published: Feb 14, 2024 05:35 am
Faintly Glowing Leather is one of the most sought-after materials in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.  

It is used to craft Engineering, Leatherworking, and Tailoring items like Glowing Gneuro-Linked Cowl, Gneuro-Linked Arcano-Filament Monocle, and Whirling Truesilver Gearwall that are clearly best-in-slot for some classes. It’s quite hard to stumble upon Faintly Glowing Leather, and even if you find it on auction house the price tag will simply be too much for average players. So, here’s how to get Faintly Glowing Leather in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

How to get Faintly Glowing Leather in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Faintly Glowing Leather sold on auction house
You can buy Faintly Glowing Leather from auction house, but it’s expensive.

There are two ways of getting Faintly Glowing Leather in Season of Discovery—buy it off auction house or to craft it yourself. If you decide to pick it up from the auction house, get ready to cash out a hefty amount of gold. On my realm (Crusader Strike, EU), it’s going for 80 gold, and that leads me to believe that the price is no different on other realms.

The other, more painless way, to get Faintly Glowing Leather is to craft it yourself. Before you can do that, you need to learn the recipe. It is sold by female gnome Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket in the Gnomeregan raid for 15 gold. I know this is still expensive, but this is a cheaper way to go about this. To learn this recipe, you need to have Leatherworking at level 200. You then need to get one Cured Thick Hide, and five Irradiated Leather Scraps. While you need one Thick Hide and Deeprock Salt to create Cured Thick Hide, you get Irradiated Leather Scraps by turning in Grime-Encrusted Salvage to The Salvagematic 9000 in Gnomeregan. Bear in mind that these materials are quite rare and expensive, and the price tag of 80 gold is completely justified.

