How to complete the Dry Times quest in WoW Classic

Dry Times is one of the many “shopping list” type quests in World of Warcraft Classic.

This one in particular requires you to restock the inventory of Barkeep Daniels, the innkeeper in Lakeshire in the Redridge Mountains. Daniels’ supply has run dry and he needs you to go across a couple of zones and bring him back different types of alcohol.

This quest sends you on a bit of a scavenger hunt through some of the Human-controlled zones in the Eastern Kingdoms as you’ll have to make stops in Stormwind, Goldshire, Duskwood, and Westfall.

All told, you’ll need to acquire four different drinks from four different zones, and most importantly, you’ll need to make sure you have enough money to purchase all of them. You’re going to need at least 30 silver in your inventory to buy all of the alcohol necessary to complete Dry Times.

Where to find the four drinks needed for Dry Times in Classic WoW

Make sure you save any hops you get from Westfall’s Harvest Golems. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dry Times can be completed by picking up four types of alcohol for Barkeep Daniels, each of which can be found in a different zone. You’ll need a Skin of Sweet Rum (Goldshire), a Keg of Thunderbrew (Westfall), a Bottle of Moonshine (Darkshire), and a Cask of Merlot (Stormwind). You’ll find each of the drinks with their exact locations and coordinates listed below.

Skin of Sweet Rum: Lion’s Pride Inn, Elwynn Forest [44, 64]

Keg of Thunderbrew: The Dagger Hills, Westfall [49, 77]

Bottle of Moonshine: Darkshire, Duskwood [74, 44]

Cask of Merlot: The Canals, Stormwind [51, 68]

We recommend picking up the four drinks whenever you’re in these towns. You’re likely going to run into Stormwind at some point for training or trade goods, while Goldshire and Darkshire will be heavily foot-trafficked areas throughout the leveling process.

The only drink you might need to go out of your way for is the Keg of Thunderbrew, which can only be obtained by trading five hops to Grimbooze Thunderbrew in the Dagger Hills. Make sure you hold on to any hops you collect from defeating Harvest Watchers in Westfall as they’re certainly needed for this quest. You’ll likely run into Grimbooze while completing the People’s Militia quest chain that requires you to defeat Defias Highwaymen and Defias Pathstalkers in the Dagger Hills.

After acquiring all four drinks, head back to Lakeshire in Redridge for your rewards: a “bulging coin purse” full of gold and a cloak with 14 armor and two spirit attached to it.