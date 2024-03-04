How to discover Feathermoon Stronghold in WoW Classic

Feathermoon Stronghold is one of the most iconic leveling locations in World of Warcraft Classic. The island off the Forgotten Coast in Feralas is a key location for Alliance players making their way through their early 40s.

Plus, in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, the island on which Feathermoon Stronghold is located is an important location for players looking to complete the quests Quadrangulation and Warranty Claim, both of which are endgame (level 40) objectives during the second phase of SoD. For many players who make the trek out to Feathermoon Stronghold, though, it’s a common theme that the location isn’t unveiled on their world map when they get there, and the location remains undiscovered.

In theory, one would think that stepping off the dock and walking toward the main complex of Feathermoon Stronghold would give you credit for exploring the island. But you need to make your way over to a more remote corner of the area to get credit for visiting Feathermoon Stronghold and uncovering it on your world map.

Unable to discover Feathermoon Stronghold: How to uncover Feralas island on WoW Classic’s world map

Despite how much time you spend on the main side of Feathermoon Stronghold—the part of the island that features the main buildings, the inn, the flight master, and the dock—you won’t get credit for discovering it on your world map. There is a whole other side to the island where Feathermoon Stronghold is located, and you must make your way out of the main area to reveal the full island on your map.

Head slightly east, into the woods surrounding Feathermoon to discover the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To uncover the part of the map that keeps Feathermoon Stronghold concealed, you must stay on the main island and head to coordinates [28, 44]. Going to this location will give you credit for discovering Feathermoon Stronghold, as well as Sardor Isle, which is the name of the island that Feathermoon Stronghold is located on.