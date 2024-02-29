WoW SoD: How to start and complete Warranty Claim in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Warranty Claim is one of the final quests in the chain required for WoW Classic Season of Discovery players to craft epic quality items during the second phase of the season.

Recommended Videos

Immediately following the quest Quadrangulation, you’ll be tasked with bringing a Charged Voidcore to Wirdal Wondergear. Much of this quest is a mystery, and the process for getting your hands on a Charged Voidcore isn’t explicitly laid out by the game. Thankfully for players, this quest only has two relatively brief steps, but they’re still a bit tricky to complete considering they’re dependent on a lot of grinding and a bit of luck.

Here’s how you can get a Charged Voidcore and complete Warranty Claim in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery.

Warranty Claim full quest guide in WoW Classic SoD

To complete Warranty Claim, you’ll have to get a Spent Voidcore and a Mote of Darkness. Upon grabbing a Mote of Darkness, you can use it to breathe new life into the Spent Voidcore and create a Charged Voidcore. Then, bring that Charged Voidcore back to Wirdal Wondergear in his secret laboratory to complete the quest.

Where to get a Spent Voidcore and Mote of Darkness

The Spent Voidcore can be farmed from the Naga just south of Feathermoon Stronghold in Feralas. Defeating enough of these enemies will eventually net you a Spent Voidcore. Getting to Feathermoon Stronghold requires you to take a trek through the Thousand Needles, which can be accessed via the Great Lift in the Barrens.

To get a Mote of Darkness, you’ll have to defeat enemies in a certain area (and at a fast enough pace) until you get an NPC called the Shadowy Figure to spawn for you. Defeating level-appropriate mobs in areas such as Strahnbrad in the Alterac Mountains, Mannoroc Coven in Desolace, or the Isle of Dread in Feralas will cause the Shadowy Figure to spawn and hand you a Mote of Darkness.

You can farm mobs in Desolace for a chance at the Mote of Darkness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have both the Spent Voidcore and the Mote of Darkness, combine both reagents to create a Charged Voidcore that you can return to Wirdal Wondergear. The teleporter in Booty Bay that you used to originally reach his workshop during Quadrangulation will work again.