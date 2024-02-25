Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get a Mote of Darkness in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's the key ingredient in creating a Charged Voidcore.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Feb 25, 2024 04:20 pm
A deep view of Lakeshire in Redridge Mountains, featuring players circulating throughout the human-controlled town in WoW Classic
Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the final steps in completing the quest chain that allows you to craft epic gear during phase two of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is looting a reagent called the Mote of Darkness. This unique and mysterious material can be found in several locations, but always from the same source: a randomly spawning NPC known only as the “Shadowy Figure.”

It’s not entirely clear how to get this mysterious figure to emerge from the shadows, although it’s confirmed that you must be on the quest “Warranty Claim” and defeat enemies that are approximately the same level as you in droves.

Here’s how you can spawn the Shadowy Figure and collect a Mote of Darkness in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. 

How to make the Shadowy Figure spawn in WoW Classic SoD

A mage casting flamestrike in wow classic
There are many places to farm mobs that can spawn the Shadowy Figure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you acquire a Mote of Darkness in WoW SoD is by farming enough level-appropriate mobs to get an NPC called the Shadowy Figure to spawn out of thin air. When the Shadowy Figure appears for you, she’ll offer you a series of dialogue options that will eventually lead you toward a Mote of Darkness. 

There is no clear-cut way to make the Shadowy Figure appear, although it’s been hypothesized by many WoW Classic players that the best way to get her to appear for you is to farm mobs that are around your level quickly and in a dense area. Some of the most effective places to farm enemies in an effort to make the Shadowy Figure spawn are the Mannoroc Coven in Desolace, Feathermoon Stronghold in Feralas, or Stranbrad in the Alterac Mountains. 

Once you get the Mote of Darkness from the Shadowy Figure, combine it with the Spent Voidcore (which is obtainable from the Nagas south of Feathermoon Stronghold in Feralas) to create the Charged Voidcore.

Author
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.