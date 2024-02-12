WoW SoD: How to get the Renewed Hope rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Renewed Hope is a Priest rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. This rune amplifies your healing spells so they’re slightly more effective on targets affected by Weakened Soul, which is the debuff that gets applied after you shield someone with Power Word Shield.

Renewed Hope makes it so your shielded targets get an extra 10 percent boost from spells like Flash heal, Greater heal, Penance, and other core healing spells. If you’re playing a healer Priest in phase two of WoW Season of Discovery, one of your biggest priorities should be getting the Renewed Hope rune. Here’s how to get it.

Renewed Hope Priest rune location in WoW SoD

The entire acquisition process for the Renewed Hope rune revolves around the naga enemies in Desolace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Renewed Hope rune, you’ll need to head to Desolace, around the subzone of Ethel Rethor. This location can be found at coordinates [39, 25] in Desolace. Kill nagas in that area until one of them drops an item called Unsettling Vision.

Once you’ve acquired the Unsettling Vision, be on the lookout for a Slitherblade Tide Priestess, and when you find her, cast your Mind Control spell on her to gain control of the mob. As you’re piloting the Slitherblade Tide Priestess, target your own character and use a spell on her hotbar called Meditation on the Abyss. This will give you a buff, as well as the opportunity to actually use the Unsettling Vision you picked up from one of the other nagas in the area.

Once you use the Unsettling Vision in concordance with the Tide Priestess’ meditation buff, you’ll be able to unlock the engravement needed for the Renewed Hope rune.