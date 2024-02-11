WoW SoD: How to get the Trap Launcher rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Trap Launcher rune is one of the most convenient runes introduced in phase two of WoW Classic Season of Discovery. This Hunter rune allows you to cast your traps at a range of up to 35 yards instead of merely placing them on the ground before you. Additionally, it causes your fire and frost traps to split the cooldowns that they’re on, allowing you to more conveniently cast different types of traps, even in combat.

Recommended Videos

Getting the Trap Launcher rune requires you to be at least level 30, and it is relatively involved (at least in comparison to some other runes in SoD phase two). You’ll need to cross multiple continents, in addition to possibly defeating some difficult enemies depending on some of the choices you made during character creation.

Here’s how to get the Hunter’s Trap launcher rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

Trap Launcher Hunter rune full guide in WoW SoD phase two

Your journey towards getting the Trap Launcher rune will begin in Desolace in a subzone called the Kodo Graveyard. Head to coordinates [47, 54], where you’ll find the “Extinguished Campfire.” Click on this campfire to start the quest “Highway Robbery,” which can be turned in at an NPC called Bibbly F’utzbuckle northeast of the Kodo Graveyard. F’utzbuckle will give you a follow-up quest called “On the Lam,” which you’ll have to take to Booty Bay in Stranglethorn Vale. The easiest way to get to Booty Bay from Desolace is to take the boat from Ratchet across continents.

You’ll need to start the quest chain for the Trap Launcher rune here in Desolace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get to Booty Bay, speak with Tokal, an Orcish woman in the Salty Sailor Tavern. Keep in mind that the Salty Sailor Tavern, despite being an inn, is not a safe area during the new Stranglethorn Vale Blood Moon event, so you could very easily die to PvP mechanics while you are trying to complete the acquisition process for this rune.

After a brief interaction, Tokal will send you off to the Arathi Highlands, where you’ll need to interact with a rowboat positioned along the southern end of the zone around coordinates [53, 92]. You can get to the Arathi Highlands via the road north out of the Wetlands past Dun Modr.

You’ll find the location of the rowboat that leads you to Ilara here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you interact with this rowboat, you will be sent to the far-eastern side of the Arathi Highlands where you’ll come across a farm and a mysterious NPC named Ilari Duskfeather. Ilari is in possession of a key that you’ll need in order to open a chest that contains the Trap Launcher rune. If you are a Night Elf Hunter, Ilari will show favor towards you and give you the key to her chest out of the kindness of her heart. However, if you are a Hunter of any other race, you will need to defeat her in combat to get her key.

Tip: Ilara is a level 40 NPC, so even though you only need to be level 30 to technically get this rune, defeating her in combat will require you to be at least close to phase two’s endgame.

Once you have Ilari’s key, you can take it to the end of the dock, where you’ll find the chest containing the engravement for the Trap Launcher rune.

Keep in mind that all of these steps are also applicable to Rogue players who are in search of the Poisoned Knife rune.