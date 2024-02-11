WoW SoD: How to get the Poisoned Knife Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Rune of the Poisoned Blade is one of the longer Rune quest chains in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, but luckily for Rogues, it isn’t too difficult to complete. It’s a Belt Rune that gives you a new active ability called Poisoned Knife. This ability makes you throw your off-hand weapon at your target with 100 percent chance to inflict its poison.

If you’re running a poison Rogue build in WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase two, this Rune is mandatory. The quest chain sends you to a few zones across Azeroth, but doesn’t task you with killing any elites, unlike the Waylay Rune. Here’s exactly where to get the Poisoned Knife Rune in WoW Classic SoD phase two.

Where to find the Poisoned Knife Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Start and complete the Highway Robbery quest

Highway Robbery quest location in Desolace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First off, head to Desolace. You can get there from Stonetalon Mountains by going south through the Charred Vale, or from Feralas by going north between the Twin Colossals. Either way, it’s a bit of a trek, so it’s worth getting your faction’s flight point while you’re here—that’s Nijel’s Point for Alliance and Shadowprey Village for Horde.

Next, go to coordinates 47, 54 and you’ll find an Extinguished Campfire you can interact with to get a new quest: Highway Robbery. You can see its location on the map above, or get the TomTom addon to set waypoints for yourself and make your life a whole lot easier.

Bibbly F’utzbuckle NPC location in Desolace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After picking up Highway Robbery, head to coordinates 63, 39, or the marked location on the map above, to turn in the quest at a friendly Goblin NPC called Bibbly F’utzbuckle. He gives you another quest called On the Lam that sends you to Booty Bay in Stranglethorn Vale.

Complete quests at Tokal to start No Honor Among Thieves

Speak to Tokal in the Booty Bay inn to advance your quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you arrive at Booty Bay, go straight to the ground floor of the inn, and you’ll see a neutral Orc NPC called Tokal standing by the bar. Turn in On the Lam, and she’ll give you a new quest called Cherry for your Thoughts?. She wants a Cherry Grog, which you can buy from the bartender here—a Goblin NPC aply named Nixxraxx Fillamug behind the bar.

Give her the Cherry Grog and listen to her story, then she’ll give you the next quest in the chain: No Honor Among Thieves. Your task is to find Illari Duskfeather, so it’s time to head to Arathi Highlands.

Find Illari Duskfeather in Arathi Highlands

The rowboat takes you to a secret area far to the east of Arathi Highlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to Arathi Highlands, as Alliance, it’s easiest to head north from Wetlands over the Thandol Span, and as Horde, you can head east from Hillsbrad Foothills.

East of the Thandol Span that connects Arathi Highlands to the Wetlands, you’ll see a hill leading down to the water. On the shore at the bottom of the hill, there’s a new Rowboat that was added in phase two of Season of Discovery. It’s marked on the map above as the left-most map pin. Interact with the boat, and it’ll teleport you to a hidden location in the far east of Arathi Highlands, bordering the Forbidding Sea, where the right-most map pin is on the map above.

Illari Duskfeather is on the pier. Unless you’re a Night Elf, prepare for trouble. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll find Illari Duskfeather on the dock, looking out over the Forbidding Sea. When you speak to her, unless you’re a Night Elf, there’ll be two dialogue options you can choose from, and both result in you needing to fight this NPC. She’s level 40, so bring friends if you’re underlevelled. She drops Illari’s Key, which you can use to open the Jewel-Encrusted Box from the small black chest near Illari. Inside is the Rune of the Poisoned Blade, which you can use to learn the Poisoned Knife ability.

If you’re a Night Elf like me, Illari gives you another “friendly” dialogue option, and if you choose it, you won’t need to fight her. She’ll just give you her key, so you can open the chest and loot the Rune without ever needing to enter combat. Talk about an easy ride!

If you’re after more Rogue runes, check out my guides on how to get the Master of Subtlety Rune and how to get the Shuriken Toss Rune in WoW Classic SoD.