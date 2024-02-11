Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Shuriken Toss Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It's about time.
Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Feb 11, 2024 05:35 am
Night Elf Rogue using Shuriken Toss on a rabbit in Dun Morogh in WoW SoD
Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s finally here—Rogues’ first proper AoE ability in WoW Classic. Season of Discovery promised to let Rogues tank, but if you tried tanking on your Rogue in phase one, you probably had a tough time keeping threat against multiple targets. Shuriken Toss is a new Belt Rune added in phase two, and it might be the solution we need.



Fortunately for WoW Classic Rogues, this Rune doesn’t send you on a wild goose chase all across Azeroth. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be tossing shurikens in no time.

Where to find the Shuriken Toss Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

WoW SoD Swamp of Sorrows map with Shuriken Toss rune chest location pinned

This one’s a doozy. First, head to Swamp of Sorrows in the Eastern Kingdoms. As Alliance, the fastest way to get there is to fly to Darkshire and head east through Deadwind Pass. As Horde, take the zeppelin to Grom’Gol, run north into Duskwood, then follow the same route as for the Alliance.

WoW SoD chest containing Shuriken Toss in Swamp of Sorrows

In Swamp of Sorrows, head to the coordinates 42, 30. You’ll find a small black chest by the foot of a tree. If you try to open the chest, you’ll be hit by a poison dart trap from a nearby tree (to the left of the chest). Use Disarm Trap on the poison dart trap. This makes the Rune of the Assassin spawn inside the chest (you’ll see it sparkling). Loot the Rune and use it to learn Shuriken Toss.

Does Shuriken Toss make Rogue tanks viable?

Night Elf Rogue crying in Dun Morogh in WoW SoD

I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is that Rogue tanks should be a lot better at surviving in phase two. With the new Rolling with the Punches Rune, which increases your maximum health by six percent every time you dodge or parry up to a maximum of 30 percent, you’ll be less prone to crits and spell hits taking out huge chunks of your health bar.

The bad news is that at the time of writing, Shuriken Toss does very little damage and has no bonus threat modifier, so it hits like a wet noodle. You’ll still struggle to hold threat on multiple targets, and while transferring your combo points with Redirect is occasionally helpful, it’s too clunky to be reliable. Hopefully Blizzard buffs Shuriken toss soon, so we won’t have to tab target and drop our combo points just to hold threat on enemy groups.

Author

Tom Foley
Tom is a UK-based Editor & Writer for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR, and spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.