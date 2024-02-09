Category:
WoW SoD: How to get the Redirect Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Redirect your combo points!
Redirect is one of the most useful abilities for Rogues in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery because it allows them to transfer combo points from one target to another. 

Redirect was added in Season of Discovery phase two as a quality-of-life ability. All classes got a new utility ability, which aren’t tied to your Runes but are simply an improvement that help your class play more smoothly. Redirect has never been part of WoW Classic until now, and it’s definitely an ability that should have been added way sooner. Here’s how to get the Redirect Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

How to get the Redirect Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

A group of WoW Classic characters face off in battle.
Bosses in Scarlet Monastery can drop the Redirect book. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To learn the Redirect ability, you first need to get your hands on the Manual of Redirect. The Manual of Redirect is a skill book that can drop from Interrogator Vishas and Bloodmage Thalnos in Scarlet Monastery Graveyard and Arcanist Doan in Scarlet Monastery Library. If you’re not familiar with the Scarlet Monastery, it’s a dungeon consiting of four wings—Graveyard, Library, Armory, and Cathedral. Each wing is its own dungeon with unique bosses and loot. 

Unfortunately, the drop rate chance still isn’t known, but if you’re spamming these dungeons to level up, you will probably see it drop. When you get the book, use it, and you’ll learn the Redirect ability. Redirect has a one minute cooldown and removes all your combo points from the target. You can then transfer those combo points to a different target. Remember, this doesn’t give you combo points; it only gives you the ability to redirect them to another target. Redirect doesn’t work in PvP and can only be used on non-player enemies.

