WoW SoD: How to get the Waylay Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

WoW Classic Season of Discovery is finally here, and with it are a handful of new Runes that send you gallivanting across Azeroth. Waylay is one of them. It’s a new Rogue passive ability attached to a Boots Rune, and it makes your Backstab and Ambush abilities reduce your target’s movement speed by 50 percent and time between attacks by 10 percent.

Waylay is probably better for PvP than anything else in WoW Classic SoD, so in battlegrounds and the new Blood Moon event in Stranglethorn Vale, it could prove quite effective. You’ll be trekking across Azeroth for this one, so strap on your hiking boots and get ready to fight some level 41 elites.

Where to find the Waylay Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Speak to the Dalaran Agent to get Ariden’s Sigil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first: Head to Deadwind Pass. At the coordinates 52, 35, there’s a friendly Dalaran Agent NPC at Ariden’s Camp. Speak to her and she’ll give you Ariden’s Sigil. This is is a Trinket that reveals nearby Dark Riders, which are normally invisible. The Trinket gives you the Dark Presence buff when a Dark Rider is nearby, but it’s far easier to use the map coordinates I’m about to give you.

Dalaran Agent location in Deadwind Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your task is to track down and kill seven Dark Rider enemies hidden across Azeroth. They’re level 41 elites, so make sure you’re close to the level cap and bring a party of capable allies. I just attempted it at level 28 and got my whole group killed, so if you’re not strong enough yet, save this one for later.

The Dark Riders all drop Dalaran Relics that you need to loot and return to the Dalaran Agent NPC in Deadwind Pass.

All Dark Rider locations in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Dark Rider location in Deadwind Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dark Rider location in Swamp of Sorrows. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dark Rider location in Duskwood. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dark Rider location in Arathi Highlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dark Rider location in Badlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dark Rider location in The Barrens. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dark Rider location in Desolace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can see all the Dark Rider locations marked on the map in the gallery above. Alternatively, use the TomTom addon and paste in the following commands to create waypoints for yourself.

/way Deadwind Pass 43, 29

/way Swamp of Sorrows 69, 28

/way Duskwood 23, 47

/way Arathi Highlands 60, 40

/way Badlands 58, 54

/way The Barrens 52, 36

/way Desolace 65, 25

Make sure to loot each Dark Rider after slaying it. After you’ve killed them all and looted seven Dalaran Relics, return to the Dalaran Agent NPC. She’ll have seven separate quests that let you turn in each of the Dalaran Relics. Once you’ve given her all seven, you’re rewarded with a Rune you can use to unlock the Waylay passive ability.