Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Waylay Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You'll be going out of your way to get Waylay.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Feb 11, 2024 06:51 am
A Rogue and Warlock fighting a Dark Rider in Deadwind Pass in WoW SoD
Screenshot by Dot Esports

WoW Classic Season of Discovery is finally here, and with it are a handful of new Runes that send you gallivanting across Azeroth. Waylay is one of them. It’s a new Rogue passive ability attached to a Boots Rune, and it makes your Backstab and Ambush abilities reduce your target’s movement speed by 50 percent and time between attacks by 10 percent.

Recommended Videos

Waylay is probably better for PvP than anything else in WoW Classic SoD, so in battlegrounds and the new Blood Moon event in Stranglethorn Vale, it could prove quite effective. You’ll be trekking across Azeroth for this one, so strap on your hiking boots and get ready to fight some level 41 elites.

Where to find the Waylay Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Dalaran Agent in Deadwind Pass in WoW SoD
Speak to the Dalaran Agent to get Ariden’s Sigil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First things first: Head to Deadwind Pass. At the coordinates 52, 35, there’s a friendly Dalaran Agent NPC at Ariden’s Camp. Speak to her and she’ll give you Ariden’s Sigil. This is is a Trinket that reveals nearby Dark Riders, which are normally invisible. The Trinket gives you the Dark Presence buff when a Dark Rider is nearby, but it’s far easier to use the map coordinates I’m about to give you.

Dalaran Agent location in Deadwind Pass in WoW SoD
Dalaran Agent location in Deadwind Pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your task is to track down and kill seven Dark Rider enemies hidden across Azeroth. They’re level 41 elites, so make sure you’re close to the level cap and bring a party of capable allies. I just attempted it at level 28 and got my whole group killed, so if you’re not strong enough yet, save this one for later.

The Dark Riders all drop Dalaran Relics that you need to loot and return to the Dalaran Agent NPC in Deadwind Pass.

All Dark Rider locations in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can see all the Dark Rider locations marked on the map in the gallery above. Alternatively, use the TomTom addon and paste in the following commands to create waypoints for yourself.

/way Deadwind Pass 43, 29
/way Swamp of Sorrows 69, 28
/way Duskwood 23, 47
/way Arathi Highlands 60, 40
/way Badlands 58, 54
/way The Barrens 52, 36
/way Desolace 65, 25

Make sure to loot each Dark Rider after slaying it. After you’ve killed them all and looted seven Dalaran Relics, return to the Dalaran Agent NPC. She’ll have seven separate quests that let you turn in each of the Dalaran Relics. Once you’ve given her all seven, you’re rewarded with a Rune you can use to unlock the Waylay passive ability.

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shuriken Toss Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Night Elf Rogue using Shuriken Toss on a rabbit in Dun Morogh in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shuriken Toss Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Tom Foley Tom Foley Feb 11, 2024
Read Article How to get the Berserk Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of a large creature standing outside of a hut in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Berserk Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Power Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Shaman Troll standing in front of Den
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Power Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Aspect of the Viper skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Animals in the fields of the Barrens in WoW Classic. Kodos and Wind Serpents can be seen near Zhevras along the mountainsides.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Aspect of the Viper skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Rolling with the Punches Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Thousand Needles centaur camps in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Rolling with the Punches Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Shuriken Toss Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Night Elf Rogue using Shuriken Toss on a rabbit in Dun Morogh in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Shuriken Toss Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Tom Foley Tom Foley Feb 11, 2024
Read Article How to get the Berserk Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Image of a large creature standing outside of a hut in WoW SoD.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get the Berserk Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 11, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Power Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Shaman Troll standing in front of Den
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Power Surge Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Aspect of the Viper skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Animals in the fields of the Barrens in WoW Classic. Kodos and Wind Serpents can be seen near Zhevras along the mountainsides.
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Aspect of the Viper skill book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Rolling with the Punches Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Thousand Needles centaur camps in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Rolling with the Punches Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 9, 2024

Author

Tom Foley
Tom is a UK-based Editor & Writer for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR, and spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.