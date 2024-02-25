WoW SoD: How to complete Quadrangulation in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Quadrangulation is a quest in the middle of an endgame chain during phase two of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery. To start crafting gear of epic quality at level 40, you’ll need to delve deep into the Gnomeregan raid and collect a series of items, in addition to going on a brief scavenger hunt across Azeroth’s two continents.

To complete the quest Quadrangulation and move into the next phase of the quest chain that allows you to unlock the Gnomeregan teleporter, you’ll need to go to four corners of Azeroth and find four beacons for a goblin NPC named Scooty in Booty Bay, who is also associated with the chain of objectives that allows Horde players to teleport to Gnomeregan during phase two of SoD. Unfortunately, the quest doesn’t give you much direction, and you’ll need to find all four Quadrangulation beacons on your own.

Here’s how you can find all four Quadrangulation beacons necessary to complete the quest Quadrangulation in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

WoW SoD Quadrangulation beacon locations

The four Quadrangulation beacons you’ll need to attune yourself to for this quest can be found all across Kalimdor. Thankfully, once you leave Booty Bay for the opposite continent, you can blaze through the four zones that are attached to this quest. Quadrangulation beacons are located in Dustwallow Marsh, Desolace, Tanaris, and Feralas. We recommend taking the boat from Booty Bay directly over to Ratchet and walking to any unexplored flight points along the way.

Map markers shown across four zones for the Quadrangulation beacons. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Quadrangulation Beacon 001 location Dustwallow Marsh , in the ocean near the Murloc camps at coordinates [58, 13]

Quadrangulation Beacon 002 location Desolace , at the top of a hill whose base can be found at coordinates [32, 70]

Quadrangulation Beacon 003 location Tanaris , just south of Zul’Farrak at coordinates [37, 26]

Quadrangulation Beacon 004 location Feralas , the southern tip of the Isle of Dread [29, 93]



Once you’ve collected all four Quadrangulation beacons across the world, you can head back to Scooty in Booty Bay and progress the rest of the chain. When you find all four beacons necessary to complete Quadrangulation, you’ll notice that the points create a four-sided box, with the location of your next objective in the chain being somewhere in the middle of those four points.