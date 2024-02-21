WoW SoD: How to get Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor is one of the items you need to complete the Salvaging the Salvagematic quest and power up The Salvagematic 9000 to start crafting Epic-quality gear.

Other items you need for this quest are 10 Mithril Bars, five Greater Mystic Essence, and three GG12-082 Cartridge Fuses. While you can get Mithril Bars and Greater Mystic Essence from professions or the Auction House, you get GG12-082 Cartridge Fuses by defeating mechanical mobs within Gnomeregan. The Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor is the hardest part, so here’s how to get it in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Getting a Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor is a complex process, so I’ll guide you through it step-by-step.

Step one

Find Techbot outside the Gnomeregan instance and defeat it. This is a level 40 elite, and you can reach it by descending the elevator from the entrance, heading through the first passage on your right, then going straight until you reach a ramp with a platform. Then, go right and through the passage until you reach the Loading Room.

The mob spawns there, and you might have to wait a couple minutes until it appears. If you do this in a party, all members will get Corroded G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor upon defeating Techbot.

You can find the vendor in The Clean Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Start The Corroded Core quest and go to Ziri “The Wrench” Littlesprocket inside Gnomeregan. She’s in The Clean Zone, and you can reach her by going left from the entrance and through the second passage on the left.

Step two

Head to Booty Bay in Stranglethorn Vale and find Scooty (a Goblin) at 27, 77.

Scooty location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Find four Quadrangulation Beacons and interact with them. You have to go to Tanaris, Desolace, Feralas, and Dustwallow Marsh. The beacons are out in the wild and you will find them either on a hill or beneath a big rock. Here are the coordinates for all the beacons:

Beacon location in Tanaris. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Beacon location in Feralas. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Location of beacon in Dustwallow Marsh. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Location of beacon in Desolace. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Tanaris – 37, 27

Feralas – 32, 73

Dustwallow Marsh – 58, 12

Desolace – 32, 73

Go back to Scooty in Booty Bay and talk to him. He will teleport you to Wirdal Wondergear.

Step three

Next, you have to get Spent Voidcore and Mote of Darkness. Spent Voidcore drops from Naga in Feralas, and there are two spots to farm them—Isle of Dread and in the zone south of the Feathermoon Stronghold.

Farming location of Naga. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Shadowy Figure location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can get Mote of Darkness from the Shadowy Figure in the southern hills of Alterac Mountains, located at coordinates 88, 73. The NPC will spawn after you defeat enough enemies in the surrounding area. When you get both items, go back Wirdal and he will give you Pristine G-7 C.O.R.E. Processor.

Step four

Return to The Clean Zone in Gnomeregan and fix Salvagematic 9000.