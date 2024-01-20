Who is Shandris Feathermoon in World of Warcraft?

A general, an orphan, a priestess, one of the greatest warriors of Azeroth. Shandris Feathermoon has lived over 10,000 years and was involved in plenty of wars. In Dragonflight, Blizzard brought a whole Shandris Feathermoon questline with patch 10.1.7., making her an essential part of the story once again.

Shandris has a long story in the WoW lore, so we’ll focus on her start and more recent events. Since she doesn’t leave Tyrande’s side, her story is always connected to her adoptive mother and the perils the night elves face.

Shandris, the Orphan

Tyrande adopted Shandris and became a family with Malfurion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shandris Feathermoon was born in a village called Ara-Hinam and was trained to be an archer before the Burning Legion attacked and destroyed everything she loved, including her parents. She managed to escape the Legion when joined the survivors saved by Kur’talos Ravencrest.

It was at the defender’s camp where a Priestess of Elune, Tyrande Whisperwind, took notice of Shandris and sort of adopted the orphan night elf as Shandris began to copy her and never left her side.

Shandris, the Priestess

There was more Shandris could do than pray and heal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via World of Warcraft YouTube

Thanks to Tyrande Whisperwind, Shandris became a priestess of Elune but she wished to be more. Shandris wanted to fight alongside the Sisterhood of Elune. Tyrande wouldn’t allow her to join the front lines but that didn’t stop Shandris from following Tyrande into battle while hiding.

During the chaos Deathwing brought in the War of the Ancients, Tyrande was losing against Xavius, but Shandris proved her skills with her bow by saving Tyrande with a surprise arrow to Xaviu’s shoulder and putting down several of Xaviu’s satyrs.

Tyrande was taken away, so nothing and no one was keeping Shandris away from the battle and finally joining the Sisterhood of Elune. Eventually, the war against the Legion was won and Tyrande was rescued. Shadris stayed by Tyrande’s side as she slowly became the leader of the night elves.

Shandris, the General

Shandris never leaves Tyrande’s side. Screenshot by Dot Esports via World of Warcraft on YouTube

After the War of the Ancients, the Sentinels were founded as the night elves’ army, commanded by Tyrande as general and Shandris as her Captain since most of the Sentinels were part of the Sisterhood of Elune.

The Sentinels were tasked with protecting night elves’ territory, be it from Orcs, Humans, or Undead. Shandris became a legendary warrior as captain and helped in the battle against Archimonde and the Legion in the Third War.

Shandris received the title of General of the Sentinels and moved to the Feathermoon Stronghold in Feralas—that’s when Alliance players can interact with her in WoW. Players would have to investigate the Ruins of Solarsal due to the Hatecrest Naga’s increased presence.

As a General, Shandris protects the Feathermoon Stronghold until it’s destroyed by a naga attack and flooding during the Shattering in Feralas, moving to the Forgotten Coast and building a new stronghold during Cataclysm.

Shandris in Dragonflight

You’ll always see Shandris Feathermoon accompanying Tyrande as the General of the Sentinel Army as the WoW expansions are released. In Dragonflight, the Sentinels and Shandirs worked with the green Dragonflight during the War against the Primalists.

You can play her questline after reaching level 70 and starting the “Fire Season” quest in Valdrakken, setting in motion the “Coalition of Flames” storyline. If you don’t want to get spoilers, we recommend stopping here as it’s a quite recent storyline part of the “Call of the Dream” campaign.

Shandris discovered Fyrakk had plans to obtain Amirdrassil’s power and was going to meet with Vyranoth at Lunedane. During the meeting, she found that the Druids of the Flame had allied with the Fyrakk in exchange for immortality. Fyrakk’s plan isn’t only to burn down the World Tree, but corrupt it.

The player is told to deliver the information they just heard to Captain Drine while Shandris heads to Merithra, the Aspect of the green dragonflight, to “handle things,” concluding the “Coalition of Flames” campaign. Shandris will likely have a role in the next campaign—Guardians of the Dream—coming with patch 10.2.