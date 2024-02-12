Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Dispersion Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Now you see me, now you don't.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024
Troll Priest firing the Penance spell
Taste my Penance, mon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dispersion is one of the best defensive abilities Priests can use starting World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, and it’s not an easy task to get it. 

This is an amazing ability when you find yourself in a pickle with little to no tools to survive. When you cast Dispersion, you become a shadowy energy and take 90 percent less damage but are silenced and regenerate one mana every six seconds. It lasts six seconds and has a two minute cooldown. Even though this might have niche uses in PvE, this is primarily a PvP ability that allows you to survive burst damage. So, here’s how to get the Dispersion Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. 

How to get the Dispersion Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Priests have to work together with Rogues and Mages to get the Dispersion Rune. There are a couple steps you need to complete to get the Rune, and I don’t recommend you do it any time before reaching level 40. Other Priests can share the quest with you. If you share the quest, you don’t have to complete the first two steps. Here’s a step-by-step guide how to get the Dispersion Rune.

Step one

Map of Stranglethorn Vale, showing where Rogues need to pickpocket mobs.
You first need to get a Rogue to pickpocket troll mobs. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic
  • Find a Rogue who has the Master of Subtlety Rune and Jani’s Charm trinket.
  • Ask them nicely to equip the trinket and head out to Stranglethorn Vale to pickpocket Bloodscalp Trolls near the Nesingwary’s Expedition at coordinates 33, 14 until they get a Mysterious Troll Scroll.

Step two

Important note: You can skip the first two steps by buying Deciphered Troll Scroll from the auction house or asking another Priest to share the quest with you. 

Step three

Map of Stranglethorn Vale, showing where to loot Holy Spring Water.
The next step is to loot Holy Spring Water. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic
  • Move to the south of Stranglethorn Vale, to the area dominated by naga creatures.
  • Find and loot Holy Spring Water from the Holy Spring at coordinates 29, 62.

Step four

Map of Stranglethorn Vale, showing where to loot the Rune.
The last step is to loot the Rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic
  • Apply two Mediation buffs.
  • Go to Ruins of Zul’Kunda north of Stranglethorn Vale at coordinates 23.6, 8.2.
  • Use Holy Spring Water on the fountain behind Gan’zulah at coordinates 23.8, 8.6.
  • Loot the Rune from the same fountain.
