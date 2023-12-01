WoW SoD: All Priest runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

Enhance your healing or shadow damage in Season of Discovery with these powerful runes.

Like every other class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Priests were given a few new abilities in the latest addition to the game. Before you use these abilities or runes in combat, however, you need to unlock them and add them to your gear.

While a few classes can take on other roles in Season of Discovery, like Shamans becoming a tank or a healer, Priests still excel in their traditional tasks—healing and being a Shadow Priest DPS. The runes that were added in the update enhance their abilities to handle these tasks well, making them powerful healers or damage dealers, depending on which route you take.

In Season of Discovery, each rune can hugely impact your playstyle, therefore it’s best to know them all before choosing certain ones to engrave on your gear. Fortunately, you don’t need to look far. We’ve gathered all the Runes for Priest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, so you can plan ahead if you’re aiming to play Priest.

Here are all Priest Runes available in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

WoW SoD Priest Runes, listed

Season of Discovery allows you to rediscover Azeroth in new light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most classes in Season of Discovery, Priests can learn 12 different Runes. During the first stage, your capabilities to use all new Runes will be limited to three, but with each update, it will increase by three.

Here’s the list of all Priest Runes in Season of Discovery:

Void Plague Gear: Chest Ability: Afflicts the target with a disease that causes (* 39 / 100 * 6) Shadow damage over 18 seconds.

Serendipity Rune Gear: Chest Ability: Each time you heal with Flash Heal the cast of your next Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, or Prayer of Healing will be reduced by 20 percent for 20 secons, stacking up to three times.

Strength of Soul Gear: Chest Ability: Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Flash Heal will reduce the remaining duration of Weakened Soul on targets they heal by four seconds. Additionally, targets of your Power Word: Shield will gain Rage from taking damage despite the damage being absorbed, and Righteous Fury will trigger from damage absorbed by your Power Word: Shield as if it were a heal.

Twisted Faith Gear: Chest Ability: Mind Blast and Mind Flay will deal 20 percent more damage to targets afflicted with your Shadow Word: Pain.

