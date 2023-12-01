WoW SoD: All Priest runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery listed

Like every other class in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, Priests were given a few new abilities in the latest addition to the game. Before you use these abilities or runes in combat, however, you need to unlock them and add them to your gear.
While a few classes can take on other roles in Season of Discovery, like Shamans becoming a tank or a healer, Priests still excel in their traditional tasks—healing and being a Shadow Priest DPS. The runes that were added in the update enhance their abilities to handle these tasks well, making them powerful healers or damage dealers, depending on which route you take.
In Season of Discovery, each rune can hugely impact your playstyle, therefore it’s best to know them all before choosing certain ones to engrave on your gear. Fortunately, you don’t need to look far. We’ve gathered all the Runes for Priest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, so you can plan ahead if you’re aiming to play Priest.
Here are all Priest Runes available in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.
WoW SoD Priest Runes, listed
Like most classes in Season of Discovery, Priests can learn 12 different Runes. During the first stage, your capabilities to use all new Runes will be limited to three, but with each update, it will increase by three.
Here’s the list of all Priest Runes in Season of Discovery:
- Void Plague
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: Afflicts the target with a disease that causes (* 39 / 100 * 6) Shadow damage over 18 seconds.
- Serendipity Rune
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: Each time you heal with Flash Heal the cast of your next Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, or Prayer of Healing will be reduced by 20 percent for 20 secons, stacking up to three times.
- Strength of Soul
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Flash Heal will reduce the remaining duration of Weakened Soul on targets they heal by four seconds. Additionally, targets of your Power Word: Shield will gain Rage from taking damage despite the damage being absorbed, and Righteous Fury will trigger from damage absorbed by your Power Word: Shield as if it were a heal.
- Twisted Faith
- Gear: Chest
- Ability: Mind Blast and Mind Flay will deal 20 percent more damage to targets afflicted with your Shadow Word: Pain.
- Power Word: Barrier
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: Summons a holy barrier to protect all party members at the target location for 10 seconds, reducing all damage taken by 25 percent and preventing damage from delaying spellcasting.
- Shared Pain
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: Your Shadow Word: Pain now also afflicts up to two additional nearby targets within 15 yards.
- Homunculi
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: You break off splinters of your soul to animate three miniature copies of yourself that attempt to attack your current target with a mace, sword, and axe, reducing the attack speed, attack power, and armor respectively of any target they hit.
- Prayer of Mending
- Gear: Legs
- Ability: Place a spell on the target that heals them for (* 93 / 100) the next time they take damage or receive healing. When the heal takes place, Prayer of Mending jumps to a party or raid member within 20 yards. Jumps up to five times and lasts 30 seconds after each jump. This spell can only be placed on one target at a time.
- Penance Rune
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: Launch a volley of holy light at the target, causing (* 128 / 100) holy damage to an enemy, or (* 106 / 100) healing to an ally, instantly and every one second for two seconds.
- Mind Sear
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: Cause an explosion of shadow magic around the enemy target, causing (70 / 100 *) to (78 / 100 *) Shadow damage every one second for five second to all enemies within 10 yards around the target.
- Circle of Healing
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: Heal all of the target player’s party members within 40 yards of target players for (* 162 / 100) to (* 180/ 100).
- Shadow Word: Death
- Gear: Gloves
- Ability: A word of dark binding that inflicts (* 261 / 100) to (* 305 / 100) shadow damage to the target. If it is not killed by the spell, the caster takes damage equal to the damage inflicted upon the target.