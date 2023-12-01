WoW SoD: How to get Comprehension Charms in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You have to be patient, or spend a lot of money.

Comprehension Charms are a unique currency Mages can use to decipher various scrolls in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. But the tricky question is how can you get more of them?

Season of Discovery has hundreds and hundreds of never-before-seen items in WoW Classic, and Comprehension Charms are one of them. When you first get them, you might assume it has something to do with the Spell Research quest to unlock Ice Lance, but it actually has an entirely different purpose.

Here’s what Comprehension Charms are and how to get them in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get Comprehension Charms in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can get Comprehension Charms in WoW Classic Season of Discovery from two sources—Mage class quests and reagent vendors.

The first Mage quest you’ll get is Spell Research, but other class quests like Bewitchment and Glamours, Archmage Theocritus’s Research Journal, Rumi of Gnomeregan: The Collected Works, The Apothecary’s Metaphysical Primer, and Ataeric: On Arcane Curiosities reward Comprehension Charms. All these quests unlock on different levels.

If you’re running low on Comprehension Charms, you can buy them from any reagent vendor in capital cities for seven Silver a piece.

Locations of all vendors selling Comprehension Charms in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can get Comprehension Charms from reagent vendors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Comprehension Charms from any reagent vendor. Normally, reagent vendors are located in capital cities—Orgrimmar, Thunder Bluff, Undercity for the Horde; Stormwind, Darnassus, and Ironforge for the Alliance.

Here are the exact locations of all Alliance Comprehension Charms vendors.

Darnassus reagent vendor – 34.6 9.8 coordinates

reagent vendor – 34.6 9.8 coordinates Stormwind reagent vendor – 43.4 26.8 coordinates

reagent vendor – 43.4 26.8 coordinates Ironforge reagent vendor – 19.6 56.2 coordinates

Here are the exact locations of all Horde Comprehension Charms vendors.

Orgrimmar reagent vendor – 45.60, 56.79 coordinates

reagent vendor – 45.60, 56.79 coordinates Undercity reagent vendor – 69.6 39.2 coordinates

reagent vendor – 69.6 39.2 coordinates Thunder Bluff reagent vendor – 41.8 59.8 coordinates (this vendor walks around the pond on the first floor)

What are Comprehension Charms used for in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Comprehension Charms are needed to decipher Decipher Scroll and translate Spell Notes. While Decipher Scroll drops from random mobs across the world and transform into regular Scrolls that you can use to get a buff, Spell Notes teach you a new Rune ability.

List of all Decipher Scrolls available in Season of Discovery:

Scroll: CHAP BALK WELLES

Scroll: CWAL

Scroll: KWYJIBO

Scroll: LOWER PING WHOMEVER

Once you use Comprehension Charms on the above-listed scrolls, you’ll get one of the following:

Scroll of Protection

Scroll of Intellect

Scroll of Agility

Scroll of Stamina

Scroll of Spirit

Scroll of Strength

When you use them on yourself or a party member, you’ll get a buff that lasts one hour, giving you bonus stats based on the scroll.