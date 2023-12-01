WoW SoD: How to start and complete the Spell Research quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

We all want that Ice Lance!

As soon as you hit level two as a Mage in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, you’ll get the Spell Research quest that teaches you the Ice Lance Rune for your gloves.

The quest is relatively simple, but it’s a bit different for each race in Season of Discovery. Your task is to head to a specific area in the starting zone, then recover an item, whether that be research or spell notes, then return to the quest giver.

Here’s how you can start and complete the Spell Research quest for the Ice Lance Rune in Season of Discovery.

How to start the Spell Research quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To start the Spell Research quest for Ice Lance in Season of Discovery, you need to be at least level two. Once you’ve ticked that box, go back to the starting area and talk to your Mage trainer.

The trainers are different for all races—Trolls and Undead for the Horde, and Gnomes and Humans on the Alliance side. Here’s the list of all Alliance Mage trainers that start the Spell Research quest and their exact coordinates:

Marryk Nurribit , Mage Trainer in Dun Morogh (Gnome starting zone): At the coordinates 28.60, 66.40

Khelden Bremen, Mage Trainer in Elwynn Forest (Human starting zone): At the coordinates 49.60, 39.60

Here’s the list of all Horde Mage trainers that start the Spell Research quest and their exact coordinates:

Isabella , Mage Trainer in Tirisfal Glades (Undead starting zone): At the coordinates 30.8 66.0

Mai'ah, Mage Trainer in Durotar (Undead starting zone): At the coordinates 42.6 69.0

How to complete the Spell Research quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You have to loot items or defeat enemies to complete the Spell Research. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Spell Research quest in Season of Discovery, Mages need to find notes and bring them back to their trainer. Each Mage needs to recover notes from their respective starting zones.

Here’s the list of all Alliance Spell Research quest items and their locations:

Loot Stolen Spell Notes (Gnome Mage quest): At the coordinates 26.74, 72.59 in Dun Morogh

(Gnome Mage quest): At the coordinates 26.74, 72.59 in Defeat Defias bandits for Research Notes (Human Mage quest): At the coordinates 42.60, 52.00 in Elwynn Forest

Here’s the list of all Horde Spell Research quest items and their locations:

Defeat Scarlet Initiates for Spell Notes (Undead Mage quest): At the coordinates 36.50, 66.90 in Tirisfal Glades

(Undead Mage quest): At the coordinates 36.50, 66.90 in Loot Stolen Spell Notes (Troll Mage quest): At the Burning Blade Coven cave at the coordinates 42.94, 54.38 in Durotar

Once you’ve collected the Spell Notes, return to your class trainer and turn in the quest to complete it.

Rewards for completing the Spell Research quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

After you turn in the Spell Research quest, you’ll get the following rewards: