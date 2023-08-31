How fast is the Deeprun Tram in World of Warcraft?

It might just be the fastest way to travel between any two points.

The journey between two of WoW’s most popular Alliance cities—Ironforge and Stormwind—is exceptionally long and dangerous, with high-level zones like the Burning Steppes and Searing Gorge separating the two capitals. Luckily, the Deeprun Tram is a high-speed train that offers safe passage between the two cities.

Even though it feels like the Deeprun Tram takes you through the world, it doesn’t really; the tram is its own instanced area, complete with portals separating it from Stormwind and Ironforge. With this in mind, the tram is a super fast way to get from Point A to Point B. Whether you’re going to or from Ironforge, you’ll be able to take the tram and arrive in literally less than a minute.

Here’s a breakdown of how fast WoW’s Deeprun Tram actually moves, complete with a comparison to traditional gryphon travel.

How fast does the Deeprun Tram travel, actually?

It takes 58 seconds for the Deeprun Tram to make a full trip between Stormwind and Ironforge. There are trams on opposite sides of the tracks, and when one of them departs from Stormwind, the other tram arrives at Ironforge. This means there’s always going to be a train in transit to whichever city you’re currently located in—so stand on the middle platform to make sure the train you need to catch doesn’t arrive on the opposite side.

Once the tram arrives at its destination, it sits there for exactly 13 seconds before it takes off again.

Is it faster to take the Deeprun Tram or a gryphon?

Taking a gryphon from Ironforge to Stormwind (or vice versa) takes much longer than it does to take the Deeprun Tram. A gryphon ride between the two cities takes three minutes and 30 seconds, two and a half minutes longer than the tram.

Whereas the Deeprun Tram sends you through its own instance tunnel until you pop out of a portal on the other side of the Eastern Kingdoms, riding a gryphon actually takes you through the overworld instead of an instance, making the process of arriving at your destination (be it Stormwind or Ironforge) much slower.

Furthermore, the gryphon between Ironforge and Stormwind costs 48 copper, so if your character is level one and short on currency, you should take the Deeprun Tram for free.

In total, it’s much faster (and more cost-efficient) to take the Deeprun Tram between Stormwind and Ironforge.

