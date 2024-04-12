‘Best time to be a fan’: WoW players agree Pandaria Remix event is already an instant win

World of Warcraft’s upcoming Remix event for the beloved Mists of Pandaria expansion is not only available to everyone—meaning you don’t need to buy an expansion—but there’s so much new content and loot that players are cautiously optimistic about the direction Blizzard is taking for WoW’s seasonal content.

Recommended Videos

Since the launch of WoW Classic‘s seasonal content with the Season of Discovery, WoW has seen a resurgence of players, both new and old, diving into the world of Azeroth. While Plunderstorm, retail WoW‘s recent pirate-themed event, hasn’t resonated well with players, news of a Pandaria Remix has sparked hope for WoW’s future. Many fans have already expressed their growing excitement today, admitting, “This actually sounds super intriguing.”

A renewed journey awaits you. Image via Blizzard

If you haven’t heard of the event, you may be surprised by this change of heart in the WoW community. But it’s easy to see why players are already bubbling with enthusiasm for the newly unveiled plan—and it’s an excitement so great some are even suggesting this is actually the “best time to be a WoW fan.“

This event takes place in the Mists of Pandaria, an incredible expansion (I love pandas, so I’m a little biased here) and one of the most successful and popular WoW expansions. But the best part is that, according to a post from the official WoW account on X (formerly Twitter) on April 11, the WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event contains an accelerated leveling system, mighty loot and powers, and new and old account-wide cosmetics will be available.

To top it off, a WoW creator and esports caster, MrGM, also posted on X on April 11, stating 32 new mounts will be available, which is pretty incredible.

The best part is you don’t even need to buy the Mists of Pandaria expansion to enjoy it; you just need an active WoW subscription running.

Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact date for when Update 10.2.7 will go live, which is when WoW Remix: Mist of Pandaria will be available. However, the already-hyped event is available on the Dark Heart (10.2.7) PTR from April 12 at 7pm CEST to April 15 at 7am CEST, if you want to dive in early and see what it’s like.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more