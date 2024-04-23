WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 Dark Heart countdown: Exact time and start date

World of Warcraft Patch 10.2.7, alternatively titled the Dark Heart update, will be the final content update that’s pushed to the live servers during the WoW Dragonflight cycle.

As the final patch of the expansion, Dark Heart will put a neat bow on the end of the Dragonflight storyline while bridging the gap between the current iteration of the game and its next edition, The War Within. Alongside a new questline that will bring the two expansions together, WoW players will also be treated to new sets of Heritage Armor for Trolls and Draenei, some UI changes (most notably to the Hunter stable), and the final rounds of balance updates before the new expansion. The WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria event will also go live during this patch cycle.

Here’s when you can expect WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7, Dark Heart, to go live.

When does WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 go live?

The Dark Heart update will go live on May 7, Blizzard announced. On that date, Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 will ship and the expansion will finally start to head off into the sunset as the game prepares for a new era.

It’s unclear right now exactly how Patch 10.2.7 will bleed into The War Within, but the biggest clue we’ve gotten thus far can be found in the promotional material for the patch. Much of Blizzard’s announcement is littered with artwork and screenshots surrounding Alleria Windrunner, who we already know will play a major role in The War Within and will likely be reintroduced to the main WoW storyline in the next patch.

Alleria is making her way back into the WoW story, and will likely be a major factor in the upcoming patch. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Judging by the name “Dark Heart,” we’re likely going to be diving into the Dark Heart of Azeroth, which is just a theory. But considering much of the leadup to The War Within has revolved around the concept of going into the planet and uncovering the secrets that are literally held within it, we could be getting our first prelude to that sort of thematic content when Patch 10.2.7 goes live.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 will launch on May 7. Nine days later, on May 16, the WoW Mists of Pandaria Remix event will go live.

