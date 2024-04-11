WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 patch notes

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is coming to a close, and the final patch is 10.2.7.

Unlike other Dragonflight patches, this one isn’t focused on tuning classes, dungeons, and gear. Instead, it gives WoW players more content until the release of The War Within. The most important feature coming with this patch is WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria. Without any further ado, here are Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 patch notes.

Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 releases on April 23. Together with this patch, Blizzard Entertainment is releasing WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria. This patch is scheduled to release later in spring 2024, but, for now, the release date remains a mystery.

What’s in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7?

WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria

You can revisit Mists of Pandaria.

If you never had the opportunity to explore the wonders of Pandaria outside of leveling, you can finally do it in Patch 10.2.7. WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria is a separate game mode that’s available for a limited time. You can make a fresh character, level up from 10 to 70 at an accelerated rate, explore the quests, raids, and dungeons, and get unique mounts. Luckily for you, all items and rewards you get in WoW Remix Mists of Pandaria will be transferred to your characters in Dragonflight and later The War Within.

Heritage Armor for Trolls and Draenei

A fresh look for Trolls and Draenei.

After the Undead and Night Elves got their Heritage Armor, Trolls and Draenei are next. Unfortunately, the devs didn’t reveal any additional details surrounding the new Heritage Armor, but I’m sure you’ll have to have a lengthy quest chain to complete. Remember, your character has to hit max level without any boosts, and then you can start the quest.

Renown quests become available regardless of your reputation

You can complete all quests hiding behind Renown grind.

Another amazing feature coming in Patch 10.2.7 is that all campaign quests hiding behind the Renown grind will become unlocked to all players. If you missed out on a piece of content just because you don’t like farming reputation, you can complete it in Patch 10.2.7.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 patch notes

Patch 10.2.7 will make you forget you are waiting for The War Within.

Class tuning

Hunter

The hunter pet stable has been updated:

The pet preview window is now larger.

More information about the pet is displayed, including a list of abilities.

Pets can be favorited and added to a separate group at the top of the stable list.

The stable list is now searchable and sortable by name, specialization, abilities, and more.

Pets can now be renamed directly from the stable without certificate items.

Pets can now be released directly from the stable without needing to be summoned.

For the Beast Mastery specialization, the pet that is summoned by the Animal Companion talent now has a dedicated slot next to the Active pet list. The tooltip has been updated to reflect this change.

User interface and accessibility changes

Several changes have been made to improve the experience of finding Mythic+ groups in Premade Group Finder: A filter button has been added that lets you filter results for: Specific dungeons Your role available None of your class already in group Tank and/or healer already in group Minimum Mythic+ Rating of the leader Difficulty The role icons on each listing now show class colors, so you can see the current group makeup at a glance. The listing tooltip now shows the leader’s info in a more readable format: their Mythic+ Rating, their highest key for the listed dungeon, and their highest key for all dungeons. The listing tooltip now shows info for all members of the group, including their specialization and Mythic+ Rating (implementation pending). The listing tooltip now shows the dungeon/raid name and difficulty. A helptip tutorial has been added to teach players that they can search a key range for precise results (for example, 6-10 or 7-7). Groups that no longer fit your filter criteria are marked with a red background (for example, if you selected “Damage role available” and a listed group filled up on damage dealers). Groups you are hard declined from are automatically marked in red and sorted to the bottom. In the leader applicants pane, the applicant tooltip now shows the applicant’s info in a more readable format: their Mythic+ Rating, their highest key for the listed dungeon, and their highest key for all dungeons.

Recipes can now be tracked from the Crafting Orders window.

An option has been added to the Auction House filters to show only current expansion items.

The location of Dragonriding Races can now be toggled in the Map filter.

You can now create or find a group participating in a Scenario by clicking the Group Finder icon on the Scenario objective.

The number of helptip tutorials that appear when logging in on a new character has been reduced.

Mount tooltips now show the category the mount belongs in Ground, Aquatic, Flying, or Dragonriding.

Trading Post changes

Mount categories (Ground, Aquatic, Flying, or Dragonriding) will now be shown in the Trading Post details panel.

Level requirements for using a mount will now be shown in the Trading Post details panel.

