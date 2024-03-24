Dragon’s Dogma 2: Disa’s Plot quest walkthrough

Disa’s Plot is a quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that asks you to do some classic subterfuge and sleuthing but doesn’t exactly give you every relevant bit of information you need to succeed.

For the most part, this quest is straightforward: you are to break into Disa’s room in the palace after dark and go snooping around for clues. What Captain Brandt fails to tell you when assigning this quest is that he has actually taken several precautions to make your life easier. If you happen to pass by these things that Brandt has arranged, the straightforward quest can suddenly become exceptionally tricky. Here is a full walkthrough of how to complete Disa’s Plot in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to break into the palace for Disa’s Plot in Dragon’s Dogma 2

We’re in…now what? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brandt assigns this quest at the same time that he assigns Monster Culling and The Caged Magistrate, and it is not time-sensitive. This means you can complete the three in any order, and you don’t need to worry about going straight to the palace.

Brandt tells you to break into the palace after midnight and before dawn to search for clues. There are plenty of different ways to potentially gain entry to the palace, and choosing a sneaky method will only hurt you.

Walk straight into the palace

Once you’ve waited at an inn or a bench for nightfall, you should walk straight up the front of the palace through the Noble Quarter. There is a guard named Sonia who is in on the plot (probably should have mentioned that, Brandt) and she will escort you directly to an unlocked door to the Guard’s Quarters.

Take this route. Screenshot by Dot Esports Captain Brandt didn’t mention you… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting your palace infiltration in the Guard’s Quarters is critical to your success in this quest, so taking a sneaky back-route will actually through everything off.

Loot and equip the Marcher’s Armor

Immediately after entering the door to the barracks that Sonia leads you to, there is a chest against the wall on the right. Inside, you will find a set of Marcher’s Armor, which is the same armor that palace guards wear. Equipping this armor allows you to hide in plain sight while trespassing in the castle—without it, you would have to avoid walking past any of the many guards patrolling around.

Make your way to Disa’s room

You’re now inside the palace and have a suitable disguise, but finding Disa’s room still presents its own challenge. There is a quest marker on your mini-map, but it isn’t clear how to actually reach that marker.

As soon as you exit the room where you found the Marcher’s Armor, you will see a staircase on your left and a door to an open hall on your right. Enter the open hall, turn right, and walk down to the other end of the large room. In the back right corner, you will see an archway with a winding staircase within.

Turn right. Screenshot by Dot Esports The droids you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go up this winding stairwell and exit as soon as you can, which brings you to the Guest’s Quarters of the palace. Continue down this hallway in the direction of the marker, and you will come across Disa’s room on the left side.

Grab the torn letter and escape

Inside Disa’s room, you can clearly see a Torn Letter sitting on one of the desks. As soon as you pick it up, Sven will enter the room. You may recognize him as the urchin from the encounter with Norman earlier on. Turns out, that Urchin was actually the Queen Regent’s son. While the dialogue will vary slightly depending on whether you lied or told the truth to Norman, Sven will be on your side no matter what.

Conspicuous… Screenshot by Dot Esports Time for a quick escape. Screenshot by Dot Esports Is there a draft in here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re talking with Sven, you will hear guards approaching Disa’s room. Sven will leave to distract them after telling you to find a way to escape. The forced camera pan probably makes this obvious, but just in case: You can jump out of the window right next to the desk where you picked up the Torn Letter.

Return to Captain Brandt with the Torn Letter

As soon as you’re out of the window, you are no longer trespassing. If you’d like, you can unequip the Marcher’s Armor now, or keep it on while you make your way back to the Stardrop Inn.

If you arrive at the Stardrop Inn and don’t see Captain Brandt in the small room on the right, it means that too much time has passed, and he has gone back to wherever he goes during the day. Speak to the inn-keep to wait until nighttime once more, and he will be there.

All in a night’s work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having the Torn Letter on you doesn’t automatically prompt the completion of the quest—you need to select the dialogue option “tell me of the Queen Regent” to get the option to hand over the Torn Letter and complete Disa’s Plot.

