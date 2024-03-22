Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete The Caged Magistrate quest

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has more than enough quests to keep you occupied, and some, like the Caged Magistrate, have several stages that can be confusing because it’s easy to lose track of the task at hand.

Recommended Videos

The Caged Magistrate quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of the first you will receive upon reaching Vernworth. It is one of several from Captain Brandt that progresses toward a larger goal of being able to attend the coronation of the new monarch.

Confusingly, though, The Caged Magistrate quest cannot be fully completed until you also complete another side quest, so we’ve put together a detailed guide to ensure you don’t miss a single step.

How to complete The Caged Magistrate in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Head here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After speaking to Captain Brandt to initiate the quest, he will give you a Gaol Key that can be used to open the Magistrates Cell and will inform you he has an inside man ready to let you pass through into the Gaol Tower.

Before you head there, I highly recommend saving at an inn. Doing so will allow you to restore that save file in case you get caught in the Gaol, resulting in you being thrown into a cell. Though you can fight the guards if they spot you, they are strong, and you will likely be defeated—particularly as your Pawns cannot enter the Vernworth Palace grounds.

After entering the Palace grounds, turn left and look for a large tower. You can use the Oxcart icon on the map as a direction, as the Gaol Tower is right next to it. Walk towards the entrance and the guard stationed outside will allow you to pass through.

Once inside, do not get spotted by the guards patrolling the area. Pay close attention to their movement and identify the pattern, then use the opportunity when their backs are turned to approach the cell door and speak to the Magistrate. But he doesn’t want to be broken out of his cell yet.

Return to Captain Brandt and speak to him, then head to the Slums in Vernworth. Find Kendrick and make two donations, either food or gold, and he will provide a new quest for you to find a missing child, Malcolm.

How to find Malcolm in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Safe tidings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak to the children in the slums to find information about Malcolm’s whereabouts. Inside the church, a child will tell you they went to explore the Vaults. Return to Kendrick, tell him what you have learned, and follow him. He will open an entrance to the Vaults for you.

Explore the area with Kendrick, and Malcolm will soon be found safe and sound, where he will inform you he has found a hidden library. Follow Malcolm to the new location and watch the cutscene that plays—this area can now provide a safe haven to the Magistrate when you break him out of his cell.

Return to the Gaol Towers, again making sure you are not spotted, and speak to the Magistrate in his cell. He will now agree to an escape and will follow you. Lead him out of the dungeons, the opposite way to the entrance you used. Once you reach the exit, he will thank you and leave.

The final task is to return to Captain Brandt and inform him of your success, which puts you one step closer to securing a spot to watch the coronation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more