Dragon’s Dogma 2: Should you lie or tell the truth about the urchin?

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, during the Seat of the Sovran quest, you bump into a young lad on the streets of Vernworth. He runs off in a hurry, and a guard ask you where the “urchin” went. You then have a choice: “Lie” or “Tell the truth.”

There are a lot of branching narratives in Dragon’s Dogma 2, whereby small decisions can have impact later in the game. So, you might wonder if this simple decision has major consequences further down the line. What happens if you lie? What happens if you tell the truth? And what should you do?

Should you lie or tell the truth about the urchin in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Sven has come last in the Vermund Hide and Seek Championships a record seventeen times. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, the encounter with the urchin and the guard happens right after a meeting with Captain Brant, during which he tells you that the authorities in Vernworth are evil and corrupt. That alone should be enough to tell you that you should lie to the guard, but if you want more material reasons, read on. Be warned, though, there are minor spoilers ahead.

You might already have noticed something unusual about the “urchin,” namely that he isn’t dressed like one. Urchins are normally decked out in rags and dirt, but this chap is rocking some very expensive looking finery. And there’s a reason for that: He’s the queen’s son, Sven.

While it doesn’t make much immediate difference whether or not you lie for Sven (the guard finds and chases him either way), it’s a smart idea to get on his good side, so I recommend lying to the guard. Later in the main quest, you meet Sven again, and his reaction to you depends on whether or not you helped him. Then, a few quests later, he asks for your help again. If you help him again, he repays your kindness with considerable interest, but it takes quite a while. Eventually, though, your helping of Sven the “urchin” is rewarded with the Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breeches, unique clothing items that allow you to enter the palace without fear of arrest. In other words, you totally should lie about the urchin.

Various quests and tasks in Dragon’s Dogma 2 require you to sneak in and out of the palace, so the Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breeches are well worth getting hold of. They make it a lot easier to get into the Rose Chateau for a start.

