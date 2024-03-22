Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to open the Trevo Mine locked door in DD2

When you enter Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you are inundated with quests that take you to the areas surrounding the city, including a place called Trevo Mine. Here, you’ll find a locked door that feels like it’s impossible to get through when you first visit.

Recommended Videos

Finding the answer to unlock the door is tricky, as you can explore the whole area without seeing the key. Don’t be discouraged; there is a way to unlock it, but it’s more about story progression than finding a specific item.

How to unlock Trevo Mine’s locked door in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Quest’s aplenty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To open the locked door in Trevo Mine in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must wait until you start Monster Culling, a main story quest.

Once you accept the quest, you’re tasked with culling creatures in one of three locations, including Trevo Mine. When you return to Trevo Mine, the door is unlocked automatically, and you can walk through it.

The Monster Culling Quest is unlocked shortly after you arrive in Vernworth. A member of the Palace Guard gives you the quest. He meets you at the Vernworth bar at night, so change your time of day to accept the quest.

When you enter the now-unlocked door, there isn’t anything fancy behind it. There are a few extra monster encounters and an alternative exit out of the mine from the north instead of the south. In my opinion, it’s not worth the wait.

The only noteworthy thing in the new area of Trevo Mine is a chest next to a pit that’s unreachable without a specific team setup. If your Pawn is a Fighter, they learn an ability to launch you into the air. Use this ability to reach the chest over the pit.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more