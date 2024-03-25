Dragon’s Dogma 2: All timed quests in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a handful of timed quests that must be completed in a set amount of time.

While there aren’t many of them, it’s worth knowing which ones need your attention immediately when they show up. As such, we have put this list together to help prepare you for the journey ahead.

What is a timed quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Image via Capcom

A timed quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a specific time limit to complete.

These types of quests are usually related to an NPC who could be in danger of dying if you don’t go to save them quickly, or the quest has a set time for you to complete it over many days.

You can tell what a timed quest is via an hourglass symbol next to the quest’s name. There is no telling when these quests end except for a few if you have been paying attention to the dialogue, so if you see one in your quest list, complete it quickly.

What are all of the timed quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Quest Location Reward Ordeals of a New Recruit Borderwatch Outpost 400 XP, 100 Gold, Lantern Oil Oxcart Courier Vernworth 300 XP, 5000 Gold, Minser’s Hosen Shadowed Prayers Flamebearer Palace 3500 XP, 18000 Gold While technically not a quest, some Sphinx questions have a timer, which could also be considered timed quests. A timer appears in quests such as Riddle of Rumination, which asks you to find the area where you got your first Seeker Token within seven days.

There aren’t many timed quests available outside of these small ones. You could argue many things rely on time, such as the fruit that spoils if you don’t use it immediately. But the other quests won’t disappear if you aren’t quick enough.

