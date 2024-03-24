Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Shadowed Prayers quest in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 provides plenty of challenge with quests that are time-limited and are easy to fail, with the Shadowed Prayers quest falling into that category. If you want to pass with flying colors, we’ve got the guide you need.

This quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is given shortly after your arrival in Battahl, after you are approached and asked to meet Ser Menella at the Flamebearer Palace, and your task is to apprehend an assassin who is targeting the Empress.

There isn’t much guidance for this quest, however, and failing to apprehend the assassin leads to disastrous consequences. To avoid that, follow our guide.

How to apprehend the assassin in the Shadowed Prayers quest

Pay close attention. Screenshot by Dot Esports Grab him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ser Menella asks you to apprehend the assassin by attending the Flamebearer Palace in the morning, where the Empress has her morning prayers.

Rest in a nearby Inn or using a bench to progress to the right time, if required—you can find out if it is the right time by approaching the stairs, where Ser Menalla and Serm Irmhild are waiting. Approach them and read through the dialogue for clues.

The person you are looking for has their hair tied back and an injured right arm. Be careful not to apprehend the wrong person as there are a number of decoys placed that also have their hair tied back.

Approach the stairs and scan the group of people. The assassin is on the right-hand side (when walking up the stairs) and is shown in the picture above. Confirm this is the right target by speaking to them, the assassin is called Herman.

Grab the assassin and watch through the dialogue scene. You are rewarded with 18,000 gold and five pieces of Jasper which can be sold for a high price to merchants in Bakbattahl or gifted to NPCs to raise their affinity.

