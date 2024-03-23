Dragon’s Dogma 2: Should you sell Onyx, Jasper, and Jewels?

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, it appears that every item has a role to play, whether it’s for alchemy or crafting. The game lets you use your Pawns as mules to avoid over-encumbrance. Still, you won’t be hoarding items for long before your need for gold comes knocking on your inventory’s door.

Perhaps you spot a shiny armor at a local vendor or felt the need to fix your character’s terrible haircut for 10000 gold at the saloon. Now that you remember, a few Jewels sitting at the bottom of your pack could fetch a decent sum. But is it safe to sell Onyx, Jasper, and other valuables in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Here’s everything you need to know about the jewels in this game.

What should you do with Onyx, Jasper, and Tiger Eye in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Jewels are a great item to sell in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They typically cough up a decent amount of gold and don’t have any other use in the game besides gifting. You don’t need Onyx, Jasper, or any other Jewel to enhance a weapon or armor piece.

Onyx’s description says it’s “scarcely seen in Vernworth.” This means you can sell it in any shop in Vernworth, where it’s rare, for a higher price. I sold it in Roderick’s Smithy for 2400. You can read each Jewel’s description to figure out where they are scarcely found to get more money in return.

Alternatively, you can also give Jasper, Onyx, and other Jewels to NPCs to increase your affinity and romance them. For instance, Onyx, Jasper, and Tiger Eye grant 50 points of favor when gifted to an NPC in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to get Onyx in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Onyx drops from Goblins and Knackers, both found in the outskirts of Vernworth. It can also be found on rare chests in mines, like the Trevo Mine, and rewarded for completing side quests like A Beggar’s Tale. Sell this item to vendors in Vernworth to get more gold.

How to get Jasper in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find Jasper on chests in the open or receive it as a reward for completing side quests like Shadowed Prayers. You can sell this item to vendors in Bakbattahl to get more gold.

How to get Tiger Eye in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Tiger Eye drops from defeating Choppers on the outskirts of Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They often spawn in areas like Guerco Mountain Road. You can sell Tiger’s Eye in The Sacred Arbor, the Elf village, to get more gold.

