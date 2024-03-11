10 best Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creations ahead of launch

The launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is edging closer and closer, but you don’t need to sit there fidgeting and waiting impatiently because the character creator is ready to download and dive into now.

Plenty of players have done exactly that ahead of Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s release on March 22, creating some brilliant characters and some haunting figures that will become your new sleep paralysis demons.

We’ve outlined some of our favorite character creations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 ahead of launch below, from the beautiful to the cursed.

Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creations

Image via u/RedH0rn Image via u/xShots Image via u/StepBrolmStuck Image via u/ElunesProdigy Image via u/The_Infernum Image via u/DaftPower Image via u/anton_b_d1 Image via u/Terrowin23 Image via u/ThrowRA_deerling Image via u/TWILIKING

We’ve searched high and low across the Dragon’s Dogma Reddit to bring you some of our favorite creations so far, which you can take inspiration from when creating your own character in Dragon’s Dogma 2 or add as Pawns to your party.

If you want to go down the more realistic route, the creations of Kratos from God of War, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, and Geralt from The Witcher are great options, though you can also throw in Thanos from the MCU or Link from the Zelda series to spice things up.

The other option is to look for cursed creations, where Winnie the Pooh and Pikachu really stand out. I don’t think I’m going to be able to sleep tonight after taking a close look at these two creations, which are brilliantly done but haunting.

My personal favorite is Shadowheart from Baldur’s Gate 3. She’s a character I bonded with, but I’m not sure I can bring myself to add her to Dragon’s Dogma 2 just in case a dragon or something slaughters her.

There are plenty of ideas you can build upon in the character creator for Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you don’t want to go down the generic route, and there are undoubtedly plenty more brilliant creations from the community to find.