Category:
Dragon's Dogma

What fps does Dragon’s Dogma 2 run at?

Frames per dragon.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Mar 8, 2024 06:32 am
dragon's dogma 2 enemy
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be a beastly powerhouse in more ways than one, and no doubt you’re anxiously scratching your scales wondering how many fps Dragon’s Dogma 2 runs at.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a long time coming for die-hard lovers of the original. Aside from being a typical, large-scale open-world RPG featuring multiple classes, quests, and much more, the Shadow of the Colossus-style bosses and larger-than-life gameplay separates it from other modern RPGs.

Based on gameplay trailers and the information we know so far, Dragon’s Dogma 2 should be one of 2024’s most jaw-dropping adventures, and it will certainly put your hardware to the test.

What fps will Dragon’s Dogma 2 run at?

dragon's dogma 2 gameplay
Our battles will be glorious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will feature an unprecedented “uncapped framerate” on both PC and consoles.

I say this is unprecedented because consoles always run games with between 30 and 120 fps—usually the 30-60 region—and it’s dependent on the console and the technology in your TV. For example, a 120 hz TV allows certain games on PS5 to reach the 120 fps mark on occasion, whereas PC gamers are no stranger to comfortably reaching fps numbers in the hundreds.

This confirmation comes from an official social media message from Dragon’s Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno, who said: “Dragon’s Dogma 2 will release with an uncapped framerate!” On top of this, Game Informer’s Wesley LeBlanc said Capcom told him “Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not feature multiple visual modes—there won’t be a Graphics mode and a Performance mode.”

The director also confirmed the message about the uncapped frame rate, saying: “the frame rate will come uncapped for all consoles [as well as PC].” So, users on the Xbox Series X and PS5 with capable TVs should be able to reach some high frame rates when journeying around the open world.

You can already feel the anticipation in the air, and the Dragon’s Dogma 2 countdown is well and truly on. If you’re a PC user, then you also need to know whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 uses Denuvo.

related content
Read Article How to download and use the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator ahead of release
A woman holds up a glowing hand in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to download and use the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator ahead of release
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 8, 2024
Read Article All vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2
The Dragon in Dragons Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
All vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Harrison Thomas Harrison Thomas and others Mar 8, 2024
Read Article You can already start making Dragon’s Dogma 2 characters online to save time
A scene from Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
You can already start making Dragon’s Dogma 2 characters online to save time
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to download and use the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator ahead of release
A woman holds up a glowing hand in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to download and use the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator ahead of release
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 8, 2024
Read Article All vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2
The Dragon in Dragons Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
All vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Harrison Thomas Harrison Thomas and others Mar 8, 2024
Read Article You can already start making Dragon’s Dogma 2 characters online to save time
A scene from Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
You can already start making Dragon’s Dogma 2 characters online to save time
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 7, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.