What fps does Dragon’s Dogma 2 run at?

Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be a beastly powerhouse in more ways than one, and no doubt you’re anxiously scratching your scales wondering how many fps Dragon’s Dogma 2 runs at.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a long time coming for die-hard lovers of the original. Aside from being a typical, large-scale open-world RPG featuring multiple classes, quests, and much more, the Shadow of the Colossus-style bosses and larger-than-life gameplay separates it from other modern RPGs.

Based on gameplay trailers and the information we know so far, Dragon’s Dogma 2 should be one of 2024’s most jaw-dropping adventures, and it will certainly put your hardware to the test.

What fps will Dragon’s Dogma 2 run at?

Our battles will be glorious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will feature an unprecedented “uncapped framerate” on both PC and consoles.

I say this is unprecedented because consoles always run games with between 30 and 120 fps—usually the 30-60 region—and it’s dependent on the console and the technology in your TV. For example, a 120 hz TV allows certain games on PS5 to reach the 120 fps mark on occasion, whereas PC gamers are no stranger to comfortably reaching fps numbers in the hundreds.

This confirmation comes from an official social media message from Dragon’s Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno, who said: “Dragon’s Dogma 2 will release with an uncapped framerate!” On top of this, Game Informer’s Wesley LeBlanc said Capcom told him “Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not feature multiple visual modes—there won’t be a Graphics mode and a Performance mode.”

The director also confirmed the message about the uncapped frame rate, saying: “the frame rate will come uncapped for all consoles [as well as PC].” So, users on the Xbox Series X and PS5 with capable TVs should be able to reach some high frame rates when journeying around the open world.

You can already feel the anticipation in the air, and the Dragon’s Dogma 2 countdown is well and truly on. If you’re a PC user, then you also need to know whether Dragon’s Dogma 2 uses Denuvo.