Dragon’s Dogma 2 is slowly but surely approaching its release date of March 22, 2024. One of the most controversial topics surrounding the action RPG is whether it uses Denuvo.

Denuvo is a special digital rights management (DRM) tool that prevents piracy of games. It’s usually implemented in games to make them harder to crack and then free to download on pirate sites. This program isn’t installed separately on your device, but it’s a part of the code, and you, as a player, can’t remove it. There have been rumors about Dragon’s Dogma 2 using Denuvo, which has some gamers worried.

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 use Denuvo? – Answered

Yes, Dragon’s Dogma 2 uses Denuvo. You can see that for yourself if you go to Steam under the details about the game.

Dragon’s Dogma uses Denuvo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That meansDragon’s Dogma 2 will be hard to crack and won’t be available on pirate sites to download for free. Capcom has been using Danuvo for its most recent games, like Resident Evil Village, only to remove it afterward. So, it’s possible it will remove Denuvo from Dragon’s Dogma 2 later.

How does Denuvo affect Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 still hasn’t been released, so it’s hard to say what effect Denuvo will have on it, if any at all.

Deunvo is known to cause performance issues like longer loading times, FPS drops, and other technical issues. The official site claims that the program “does not interfere with the regular operation of the game and does not cause errors or reduce stability to system performance.”

Fans believe Capcom will remove Denuvo after a year, just like the company did with other games, but this is just fan speculation and hasn’t been confirmed.