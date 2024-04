Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Dragonforged armor and accessories, listed

Dragon’s Dogma 2 armor never disappoints, but no armor piece looks as cool as the ones the Dragonforged can sell you in exchange for Wyrmslife Crystals.

Recommended Videos

It’s not until the very end of your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthrough that you can get your hands on a piece of body armor that counters every debilitation—or a badass-looking headpiece with horns for Tricksters. Still, you need a ton of Wyrmslife Crystals to purchase them. In this guide, I’ll show you every piece of armor the Dragonforged sells in DD2.

All Dragonforged armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Where to meet the Dragonforged. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leg Armor

Appearance Armor Name Vocation Stats Wyrmslife Crystal Cost Cliff Leapers Thief Defense: 115

Magick Defense: 81

Slash Defense: 2

Strike Defense: 2

Knockdown Defense: 21

Element Resistance: Lightning Damage +4 percent

Debilitation Resistance: None 30 Wyrmslife Crystals Eagle-Eye Cuisses Archer Defense: 120

Magick Defense: 75

Slash Defense: 2

Strike Defense: 2

Knockdown Defense: 24

Element Resistance: None

Debilitation Resistance: Blighted +5 percent, Sleep +5 percent 30 Wyrmslife Crystals Executioner’s Greaves All Defense: 126

Magick Defense: 55

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 30

Element Resistance: None

Debilitation Resistance: Sleep +25 percent 30 Wyrmslife Crystals Mettlesome Cuisses All Defense: 129

Magick Defense: 50

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 15

Element Resistance:

Fire Damage -1 percent

Debilitation Resistance: None 30 Wyrmslife Crystals Runic Gaiters All Defense: 90

Magick Defense: 110

Slash Defense: 2

Strike Defense: 2

Knockdown Defense: 15

Element Resistance: None

Debilitation Resistance: None 30 Wyrmslife Crystals Scholar’s Breeches Mage Defense: 92

Magick Defense: 106

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 18

Element Resistance:

Fire Damage: +2 percent

Ice Damage: +2 percent

Lightning Damage: +2 percent

Debilitation Resistance:

Torched: +2 percent

Frostbite: +2 percent

Blighted: +2 percent

Silence: +2 percent 30 Wyrmslife Crystals Strider’s Greaves All Defense: 102

Magick Defense: 99

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 24

Element Resistance: None

Debilitation Resistance:

Blighted: +5 percent

Sleep: +5 percent 30 Wyrmslife Crystals

Body Armor

Appearance Armor Name Vocation Stats Wyrmslife Crystal Cost Duelist’s Coat Mystic Spearhand Defense: 179

Magick Defense: 123

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 50

Element Resistance:

Fire Damage: +10 percent

Ice Damage: +10 percent

Debilitation Resistance:

Torched: +20 percent

Frostbite: +20 percent 70 Wyrmslife Crystals Dvarapala Thief Defense: 192

Magick Defense: 135

Slash Defense: 5

Strike Defense: 5

Knockdown Defense: 38

Element Resistance:

Lightning Damage: +8 percent

Debilitation Resistance: None 70 Wyrmslife Crystals Heroic Coat Archer Defense: 180

Magick Defense: 138

Slash Defense: 3

Strike Defense: 3

Knockdown Defense: 44

Element Resistance: None

Debilitation Resistance:

Blighted: +10 percent

Sleep: +10 percent 70 Wyrmslife Crystals Resonance Armor Magick Archer Defense: 155

Magick Defense: 164

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 29

Element Resistance:

Fire Damage: +10 percent

Ice Damage: +10 percent

Lightning Damage: +10 percent

Debilitation Resistance:

Torched: +20 percent

Frostbite: -10 percent

Blighted: +20 percent 70 Wyrmslife Crystals Sacral Robe Mage Defense: 150

Magick Defense: 185

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 32

Element Resistance:

Fire Damage: +5 percent

Ice Damage: +5 percent

Lightning Damage: +5 percent

Debilitation Resistance:

Torched: +5 percent

Frostbite: +5 percent

Blighted: +5 percent

Silence: +5 percent 70 Wyrmslife Crystals Silhouette of Sorcery All Defense: 145

Magick Defense: 205

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 27

Element Resistance:

Lightning Damage: +10 percent

Debilitation Resistance:

Blighted: +10 percent 70 Wyrmslife Crystals Spirit Coat Magick Archer Defense: 34

Magick Defense: 54

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 8

Element Resistance:

Ice Damage: +2 percent

Lightning Damage: +5 percent

Debilitation Resistance:

Frostbite: +5 percent 70 Wyrmslife Crystals Stygian Omen Fighter Defense: 200

Magick Defense: 85

Slash Defense: 5

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 69

Element Resistance: None

Debilitation Resistance:

Blighted: +15 percent

Sleep: +15 percent

Silence: +15 percent 70 Wyrmslife Crystals Totemic Shroud Trickster Defense: 140

Magick Defense: 177

Slash Defense: 5

Strike Defense: 5

Knockdown Defense: 30

Element Resistance:

Fire Damage: +10 percent

Debilitation Resistance:

Torched: +20 percent

Drenched: +20 percent 70 Wyrmslife Crystals Vashara Scaleskin All Defense: 220

Magick Defense: 79

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 4

Knockdown Defense: 69

Element Resistance:

Fire Damage: +8 percent

Lightning Damage: +10 percent

Debilitation Resistance:

Torched: +8 percent 70 Wyrmslife Crystals

Head Armor

Appearance Armor Name Vocation Stats Wyrmslife Crystal Cost Agamenian Galea Magick Archer Defense: 100

Magick Defense: 35

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 36

Element Resistance:

Ice Damage: +5 percent

Lightning Damage: +5 percent

Debilitation Resistance:

Frostbite: +10 percent

Drenched: +12 percent

Tarred: +12 percent 20 Wyrmslife Crystals Blazing Soul All Defense: 95

Magick Defense: 40

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 2

Knockdown Defense: 27

Element Resistance: None

Debilitation Resistance: Sleep: +25 percent 20 Wyrmslife Crystals Cavalier Hat Archer Defense: 90

Magick Defense: 50

Slash Defense: 2

Strike Defense: 2

Knockdown Defense: 22

Element Resistance: None

Debilitation Resistance: Blighted: +5 percent

Sleep: +5percent 20 Wyrmslife Crystals Cleric’s Hood Mage Defense: 65

Magick Defense: 120

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 15

Element Resistance: Fire Damage: +2 percent

Ice Damage: +2 percent

Lightning Damage: +2 percent

Debilitation Resistance: Torched: +2 percent

Frostbite: +2 percent

Blighted: +2 percent

Silence: +2 percent 20 Wyrmslife Crystals Deadly Nightshade Sorcerer Defense: 60

Magick Defense: 125

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 24

Element Resistance:

Fire Damage: +5 percent

Ice Damage: +5 percent

Debilitation Resistance: Torched: +10 percent

Frostbite: +10 percent 20 Wyrmslife Crystals Dragon Knight’s Helm Mystic Spearhand Defense: 99

Magick Defense: 105

Slash Defense: 0

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 22

Element Resistance: None

Debilitation Resistance: Blighted: +5 percent

Sleep: +5 percent 20 Wyrmslife Crystals Living Altar Trickster Defense: 70

Magick Defense: 120

Slash Defense: 2

Strike Defense: 2

Knockdown Defense: 15

Element Resistance:

Fire Damage: +5 percent

Debilitation Resistance: Torched: +10 percent

Drenched: +10 percent 20 Wyrmslife Crystals Shrouded Helm Thief Defense: 80

Magick Defense: 80

Slash Defense: 2

Strike Defense: 2

Knockdown Defense: 18

Element Resistance: Lightning Damage: +4 percent

Debilitation Resistance: None 20 Wyrmslife Crystals Subjugator’s Sallet Fighter Defense: 95

Magick Defense: 45

Slash Defense: 2

Strike Defense: 0

Knockdown Defense: 33

Element Resistance: None

Debilitation Resistance: Blighted: +8 percent

Sleep: +8 percent

Silence: +8 percent 20 Wyrmslife Crystals

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more