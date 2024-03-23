How to find the Trickster Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Vocation Maisters in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are extremely important NPCs to seek out that unlock ultimate skills. If you’re looking for the Trickster Maister, we can tell you exactly where to go.

Recommended Videos

As you increase the level of your chosen Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, more Abilities, Core Skills, and Augments will be unlocked. However, you can’t unlock everything for your Vocation simply by increasing your level as the most powerful abilities need to be taught by a Maister.

Obtaining these special abilities can be quite time-consuming and often requires completing a questline, but the Trickster Maister is an exception. She can be found almost immediately after you unlock the Vocation. Here’s where to find her.

Where to find the Trickster Maister in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Back to the Shrine. Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Trickster Maister is one of the easiest of the Vocation Maisters to find in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and is found in the same location as where you unlock the Trickster Vocation itself.

At least a day has passed since you visited the Reverent Shrine and unlocked the Trickster Vocation. If you need to pass time, head north of the Shrine to a campsite and make camp. You don’t need to cook anything; you can simply go straight to sleep.

Return to the Reverent Shrine and head to the left-hand side of the Shrine, following the wall. When you get to the end, climb the ladder to reach the rooftop of the Shrine. Walk along the roof to the front of the shrine and speak to Luz.

A dialogue sequence will begin automatically. Luz will congratulate you on finding her physical form and hand you the Theurgist’s Rite Tonne, which can be used to unlock Dragon’s Delusion for the Trickster Vocation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more